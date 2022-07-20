How to get the Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact

Since Genshin Impact is partly an RPG, it isn’t surprising to note that the game has loot—and a lot of it. Players will certainly come across a variety of weapons of varying rarity and strength. More importantly, many weapons will be best utilized by certain characters that would otherwise be useless to others.

As players progress through Genshin Impact, they quickly ditch old weapons for new ones, like trading in an old beater for that shiny new sports car. Of course, it isn’t just for the sake of a new item; the higher the rarity tends to mean more power or access to unique skills.

Since Genshin Impact is an online-only live service game, new weapons and characters are released regularly. To make matters more interesting, many are exclusive to events, so if a player misses the event, they miss out on obtaining those event-exclusive items. That isn’t always the case, but players that don’t want to miss out on powerful weapons should be mindful of them.

One weapon that players should go after in Genshin Impact, when it’s available, is the Summit Shaper. For starters, it’s a 5-star sword, which is rare in and of itself. Secondly, it has an effect that can be useful for keeping team members alive. Here is how to get a Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact.

Where to obtain Summit Shaper in Genshin Impact and who it’s good for

Here are the fine details of the Summit Shaper:

Weapon Type : Sword

: Sword Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star ATK : 10.8%

: 10.8% Base ATK : 46

: 46 Unique Effect : Golden Majesty - Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

: Golden Majesty - Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%. Flavor Text: A symbol of a legendary pact, this sharp blade once cut off the peak of a mountain.

Obtaining the Summit Shaper means relying on the Epitome Invocation event. It first debuted in December 2020, then January of the following year. Unfortunately, if players wish to add the Summit Shaper to their inventory, they’ll have to wait until another Epitome Invocation event occurs.

On the bright side, there’s a good chance another one will come, eventually. It isn’t a guarantee that the Summit Shaper will be earned during the event. When the time comes, put in those wishes; the mercy system will kick in on the 90th attempt and reward something good, quite possibly the Summit Shaper.

Who Summit Shaper is good for

Unfortunately, the Summit Shaper is one of those weapons in Genshin Impact that’s only really useful for specific characters. For example, the Summit Shaper is a decent option for Qiqi or Jean, but the Summit Shaper wouldn’t be used to the fullest by other characters.

Instead, the Summit Shaper is perfect in the hands of The Traveler (Aether/Lumine) or Albedo, both of whom are Geo and wield swords. The Summit Shaper isn’t the best weapon for either of them, but it’s definitely worth using if it’s the only 5-star weapon players can access.

