How to get the Temperance lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an action-adventure title released by Electronic Arts on April 28, 2023. The game takes players to different worlds with varying environments with different objectives and collectibles. Some of these items can be used to engineer new cosmetics for the lightsaber weapon with the help of the workbenches.

Players are tasked with completing the missions while traveling to other planets, but this will not result in full completion. The maps must be fully explored to obtain all items like chests, scrolls, and other treasures. There are dedicated chests that provide players with the fundamental parts required to create a new lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor guide: Location of Temperance lightsaber pieces on planet Jedha

Jedha is commonly known as one of the largest planets in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Players must check every nook and cranny to obtain the hidden treasures around the map. The construction of the Temperance lightsaber will require four specific items in a set - Emitter, Pommel, Switch, and Grip.

Follow the instructions below to quickly navigate the vast lands of Jedha and secure all four Temperance parts for the lightsaber. Note that the pieces can be found in different locations throughout the planet and not in a single place.

Temperance Emitter

Location of Temperance Emitter on map (Image via Electronic Arts)

You have to go to the “Desert Ridge” on Jedha and head towards the Meditation point. You will need to take the path that leads to the Arid Flats and stay on the left side till you spot two Ascension Cable Droids. You have to switch to the path that leads above and use a flying mount to reach the Chest on the platform.

Temperance Switch

Location of Temperance Switch on map (Image via Electronic Arts)

You must head over to the “Timeworn Bridge” on Jedha and complete the shortcut zipline from the other side first. Drop down while using the zipline when half of the distance is covered. The Chest will be present on the left from the dropped location and will contain the Temperance Switch.

Temperance Pommel

Location of Temperance Pommel in shop (Image via Electronic Arts)

You must go to “The Archive” on Jedha and head to Sister Taske's Shop just around the elevator. Players can strike up a trade to obtain the Pommel piece for the cost of two Jedha scrolls.

Temperance Grip

Location of Temperance Grip in shop (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can obtain the Grip piece for the Temperance lightsaber from Sister Taske's Shop as well. Players have to pay a price of three Jedha scrolls to obtain the final piece required to craft the Temperance lightsaber.

Players must use the nearest workbench with the acquired pieces to create the new Temperance lightsaber weapons cosmetic to fight off Stormtroopers and Droids.

