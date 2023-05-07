All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Ancient Ruins - Jedha)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features a plethora of collectibles for you to hunt. The game’s story unravels across a bunch of planets, including Jedha. This planet is divided into several regions, Ancient Ruins being one of them. You will come across locations like Monastery Walls, Penitent Chambers, Halls of Ranvell, and Divine Oasis in the Ancient Ruins region.

Each of these aforementioned spots comprises several collectibles like Chests, Databanks, Treasures, and more. It is ideal to progress the story in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and acquire as many abilities as possible since accessing certain areas may require some powers.

Finding all collectibles in the Ancient Ruins in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor tucks away some collectibles in secret areas while others can be encountered during story missions. Furthermore, you might even face many enemies during this collectible hunt in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Monastery Walls collectibles

You can find the following nineteen collectibles in this area of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which includes six Chests, two Essence, three Databanks, one Force Tear, and seven Treasures:

Databank 1

This is found to the right of the meditation point (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can drop down from the cliff near the Monastery Walls meditation point and head to your right. Near a shrine, you will spot the first Databank, named Prayer Wheels.

Treasure 1

Head in the left direction of the previous collectible (Image via Electronic Arts)

Head to the left area of the shrine towards the end of the path and look for a groove in the wall. Hop onto it and grab the Jedha Scroll.

Chest 1

This Chest contains Audio Sensors (Image via Electronic Arts)

Turn south, and you will spot a broken pillar. Climb onto it, and you will see a broken wall at the end of it. Head through it and interact with the chest in the room to acquire the Nocular Audio Sensors for BD-1.

Chest 2

Jump onto the ledge and interact with the Chest (Image via Electronic Arts)

Exit this room and use the rope beside the wall to climb higher. Hop onto the pillar on this roof and then jump onto a higher pillar slightly to your right. Finally, jump to the ledge ahead of you and interact with the chest to acquire Nocular Photoreceptors.

Treasure 2

This can be found right below the previous location (Image via Electronic Arts)

Simply hop down the ledge and grab the Jedha Scroll that lies underneath the structure you were on previously.

Databank 2

Hop down to the left to come across this Databank (Image via Electronic Arts)

Jump to an area to the left of this spot to arrive at an area with a structure on the side. Interact with it to acquire Communal Space Databank.

Essence 1

Jump towards the hole in the wall to grab the Essence (Image via Electronic Arts)

Acquiring this Health Essence requires a bit of platforming. Turn south from the above structure and climb atop the pillar. Wall run to the final pillar on your path, and you will spot a blue glow in a space to your right. Execute a wall run again to reach the area and grab the Health Essence.

Treasure 3 and Essence 2

After jumping from this pillar, head towards the end of the path on the fort's wall (Image via Electronic Arts)

Wall run back across the same pillar and hop left from the last pillar to jump onto a fort wall. Proceed to the end of it and jump down the opening to arrive at a narrow space. Here you will find a Jedha Scroll and a skill point.

Treasure 4

You will reach here after entering through the huge main gate (Image via Electronic Arts)

You must exit the space and head back outside towards the main open area. Head through the huge gate and defeat the enemies. Take the stairs and grab the Jedha Scroll at the end of this area.

Databank 3 and Treasure 5

You will also find a Jedha Scroll near this Databank (Image via Electronic Arts)

Feel free to fast-travel back to the Monastery Walls meditation point. Now head to the area on the left. Grapple onto the broken pillars and proceed to a small spot to the left of the broken structure. You will find Pilgrims, Lost Echo/Databank, and a Jedha Scroll in this spot.

Chest 3

You will get Nocular Head for BD-1 here (Image via Electronic Arts)

Now exit the above area and slide ahead. Grapple onto the wall above you instead of completing the slide. Navigate along the circumference of this area to reach the dead end containing a Chest that rewards you with Nocular Head for BD-1.

Force Tear and Chest 4

You will find a Force Tear along with a Chest (Image via Electronic Arts)

Wall run to a ledge opposite the above Chest and look to your right. You will find three pillars. Jump across each of them and stop by the wall at the end to interact with the Fractured Tradition Force Tear. Remember to interact with the Chest to obtain the Wanderer Shirt in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Chest 5, Treasure 6 and 7

After acquiring these collectibles, you can find the Jedha Scroll in the vicinity (Image via Electronic Arts)

Jump onto the wall ahead and reach the platform. Follow the path and collect the Wanderer material for Cal’s pants and pick up the Jedha Scroll in the vicinity. Return to the starting point of this roof and jump to the opposite side to grab another Jedha Scroll.

Chest 6

You can scale the wall beside the previous collectible to reach this Chest (Image via Electronic Arts)

Turn to the wall on the left and climb the structure. At the very end of this structure, you will find the Skeleton Key for the Blaster in a brown Chest.

Penitent Chambers collectibles

The Penitent Chambers area in Star Wars Jedi Survivor houses the following five collectibles, which comprise two Chests, one Essence, and two Treasures:

Chest 1 and Treasure 1

Wall run from the left side to reach the spot (Image via Electronic Arts)

Head to the wall adjacent to the Penitent Chambers meditation point and scale it using the prominent edges. Make your way to the narrow opening on the top and proceed until you reach a spot with a small path on the left and one on the right. Pick up the Jedha Scroll from the left and proceed to the spot on the right to acquire Nocular Body from a Chest.

Essence

You can reach here by heading straight from the previous Jedha Scroll spot (Image via Electronic Arts)

Head back to the location from where you picked up the above Jedha Scroll and proceed straight. Execute a series of wall runs until you arrive at the end of the course. Climb the final wall to collect the Force Essence.

Chest 2 and Treasure 2

You can locate this Chest after meeting Merrin (Image via Electronic Arts)

Right after encountering Merrin for the first time in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, head towards the ledge. Grab the Jedha Scroll to the left and climb a structure to its right to obtain the Wanderer Jacket material.

Halls of Ranvell collectibles

Halls of Ranvell area in Star Wars Jedi Survivor consists of the following ten collectibles for you to hunt that include two Essence, two Chests, four Databanks, and two Treasures:

Databank 1

This Databank is close to the Halls of Ranvell meditation point (Image via Electronic Arts)

This Databank is called Pilgrims, Attacked and is easy to locate since it's in the vicinity of the Halls of Ranvell meditation point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Treasure 1

This collectible is a few steps away from the previous one (Image via Electronic Arts)

Take a right turn and walk a few steps to come across the Jedha Scroll.

Essence 1

This is located right opposite the meditation point (Image via Electronic Arts)

Travel back to the Halls of Ranvell meditation point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and proceed to the narrow area ahead. Jump down from the edge and execute a wall run on the left side. Scale the structure in your front and collect the skill point.

Databank 2

You can find this at the end of the stairs (Image via Electronic Arts)

Return to the spot where you began your wall running and take the path to the right. Grapple onto the hole in the rock and traverse the ceiling using the handholds. Drop down and take a right to come across the Ancient Ruins Databank.

Treasure 2

This Treasure can be reached by jumping on walls (Image via Electronic Arts)

Exit this area through the same hole and then wall run towards another gap in the same direction. Climb up the walls and acquire the Jedha Scroll from a very claustrophobic spot on the top.

Chest 1

Turn around and travel back towards the exit. In the middle of the path, instead of hopping down, look upwards and jump towards the ledge. Navigate towards the very end to find a Chest containing Undercut Hair.

Databank 3

This is the location of the Scorch Marks Databank (Image via Electronic Arts)

You must hop down on a ledge beside the stormtrooper after reaching the end of the ceiling climbing section. Head into the area with a slope/ramp leading downwards. You can find Scorch Marks Databanks at the end of this path.

Essence 2

This Essence is located near the previous collectible (Image via Electronic Arts)

You will find a small hole beside the above Databank. Climb into it to acquire the Force Essence, which is essential in increasing Cal's max Force in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Chest 2 and Databank 4

Interact with the statue to obtain the Databank (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can head back up the ramp and wall run across to the opposite end. Turn south and jump to a platform ahead of you. This will lead you into a room containing a Chest with Common Plastoid material for BD-1 and Ancient Wars Databank in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (interact with the statue).

Divine Oasis collectibles

The Divine Oasis section of Ancient Ruins in Star Wars Jedi Survivor only consists of the following three collectibles - one Databank and two Treasures:

Treasure 1 and Databank 1

Both the collectibles are located near the tent (Image via Electronic Arts)

Both these collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are situated close to each other beside a tent-like structure. You will acquire a Jedha Scroll and Pilgrims, Saved Databank.

Treasure 2

You will need a mount to reach this spot (Image via Electronic Arts)

The final collectible can be found atop a ledge in the opposite direction of the tent. However, you must resort to a Spamel mount in Star Wars Jedi Survivor to be able to scale that ledge. You can pick up the Jedha Scroll as soon as you climb the aforementioned ledge.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor comprises a variety of other locations with more collectibles to find. If you wish to engage in further exploration, feel free to peruse this guide on finding all collectibles in the Ceres Base region of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

