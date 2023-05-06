All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Cere's Base - Jedha)

Jedha is the second largest planet out of the six in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and it has over 150 collectibles that you must track down to receive a 100% completion grade. There are many regions on Jedha: Ancient Ruins, Cere’s Base, Narkis Desert, Pilgrim’s Path, and Pilgrim’s Sanctuary.

The Cere’s Base region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor has a total of 17 collectibles distributed amongst three areas:

Veiled Hangar- 2 chests, one databank entry

The Archive- 2 chests, two databank entries, two essences, five treasures

Desert Passages- 2 chests, one databank entry

Here’s where you will find all the collectibles in the region of Cere’s Base on Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

All collectibles in Veiled Hangar:

You can enter Cere's Base region on Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor through a hidden entrance known as the Veiled Hangar. It has three collectibles:

Two Chests:

Chest #1 (Cere Junda Lightsaber): This chest only emerges after a significant event near the end of the game. If you haven't finished the story yet, skip this one!

Chest #2 (Scrapyard Emitter): Use the elevator to go up and reach the dark room on the left. You’ll find the second chest here.

One Databank Entry:

Force Echo (The Master’s Arrival): You will have to turn to your left after entering the hangar, where you will find the databank. This will be your last collectible from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

All collectibles in the Archive:

The most crucial point of interest in Cere’s Base is the Archive. 11 collectibles can be found here:

Two chests:

Chest #1 (Lightsaber Switch - Scrapyard): You must come to this after collecting your first Treasure. You must jump down and dash through the green force field ahead. If you cannot do so, continue with the story until you unlock these abilities before returning.

Once you dash through and glance to the left, you'll see the chest. This will be your first collectible from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Chest #2 (Lightsaber Grip - Scrapyard): You must cross directly above the Archive Meditation Spot to the opposite side. There is a powerless chest that requires a spark from BD if you don't know how to look under "Abilities" in the game menu.

Continue with the story if you don't have it yet. Give the spark in the hole in the wall next to the chest. This will be your second chest from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Two essences:

Essence #1 (contains Skill Point): After collecting the third Treasure, you will find the first Essence on the same floor. To get the Essence, you must jump across the gap to the left of the Treasure. This will be your first Essence from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Essence #2 (contains Skill Point): You must use the hovering grapple point over your head to reach the top floor. There you will find the Spirit, the second Essence from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Two databank entries:

Databank #1 (Force Echo- Old Collections, New Paths): This Databank Echo can be found on the ground floor, near the shop.

Databank #2 (Force Echo- A New Path): You must climb up the ramp from the Archive Meditation Point to get this Databank.

Five treasures:

Treasure #1 (Jedha Scroll #1): To get to the second floor, go to the floor above, behind the large archive shelf to the right of the Meditation Spot. Enter the first room with a red door on the left. Squeeze through the opening in the wall to your left after entering.

The Treasure will be on the other side of the floor. This will be your first Treasure and the seventh collectible from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Treasure #2 (Jedha Scroll #2): You will come across a vertical wall-jump passage behind the first chest you collected in this area. It would help climb up a vertical wall section to reach the top. You will then have to exit the room and immediately turn left, where you will find the second Treasure from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Treasure #3 (Jedha Scroll #3): While on this level, move ahead until you reach the other side, where you can jump across a gap. The Treasure will be directly ahead of you, next to the door. This will be your third Treasure from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Treasure #4 (Jedha Scroll #4): After collecting your first Essence, drop down one level. A Treasure can be found on top of a barrel over here.

Treasure #5 (Jedha Scroll #5): After collecting your second databank, You will have to use the floating grapple hook to get to the other side, where you will find a kitchen. You will find the Treasure on the right side on top of a metal box. This is the last collectible from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

All collectibles in Desert Passage:

Desert Passages is the passage that leads from Cere's Base to the Arid Flats of Jedha. It has only three collectibles:

Two chests:

Chest #1 (Solar BD-1): You must take the lift from Sister Taske's and then go down the slope into the room with the speeder bike. The chest will be on the right.

Chest #2 (Scrapyard Pommel): You will have to pull the orbs back towards the elevator to open the door at the foot of the slope, and to find this chest, you will have to go through and look to the side of the totem. Here you'll find the second chest from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

One Databank entry:

Force Echo (Witch): Again, you will have to take the elevator to go up, then turn left and go into the circular room. The echo is on the left. This will be your last collectible from this region and the latest from Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

These collectibles are in the Cere's Base Region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. I hope you found this helpful, and it takes you one step closer to the sweet 100% completion rating you get on acquiring all the collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

