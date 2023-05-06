All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Halls of Ranvell - Jedha)

Jedha is the second largest out of Star Wars Jedi Survivor's six planets and it harbors over 150 collectibles that you must trace for a 100% completion rating. There are many different regions that you can explore on the planet of Jedha, and a major point of interest are the Halls of Ranvell in the Ancient Ruins region of Jedha.

The Ancient Ruins region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survival has a total of 34 collectibles distributed amongst three regions. Out of which, you will find 10 in the Halls of Ranvell, and these are:

2 chests,

2 essences,

4 databank entries, and

2 treasures.

Here are the places where the Halls of Ranvell hide 10 collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Halls of Ranvell Chests

There are two chests that can be found in the Halls of Ranvell in the Ancient Ruins of Jedha:

Chest 1 (Undercut Hair)

Chest #1 Location in Halls of Ranvell (via RESPAWN)

There will be a brawl in this region when you are with Merrin. During the fight, when you are against the outside wall while Merrin slays a few stormtroopers, you will eventually make your way to a ledge.

When the fight concludes, you must climb the ledge and then turn back to climb further up another one. Once you are at the top, you will find your first chest from this location. You will receive Undercut Hair as your reward. This is your very first collectible from the Halls of Ranvell region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Chest 2 (Common Plastoid BD-1 Materials)

Chest #2 Location in Halls of Ranvell (via RESPAWN)

As you accompany Merrin down the primary path, you will reach a region where you must scale the face of a wall with your wall-run ability. When you reach the top, turn around and jump over the gap.

This will bring you to a room with multiple stormtroopers. You will have to defeat them to find the second chest of this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Your reward will be Common Plastoid BD-1 Materials. You now have two collectibles from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Hall of Ranvell Essence

There are two essences that can be found in the Halls of Ranvell in the Ancient Ruins of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Essence 1 (Skill Point Essence)

Force Essence #1 Location in Halls of Ranvell (via RESPAWN)

When you are at the Halls of Ranvell Meditation Point, you will have to drop down a ledge and then use your wall-run ability to move across the face of a cliff, bringing you to the next area.

From here, you will have to parkour your way up to the top. This is where you will find your first Skill Point Essence. It's the third collectible in this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Essence 2 (Force Essence)

Force Essence #2 Location in Halls of Ranvell (via RESPAWN)

While you are following Merrin along the Wall-running section, you can either choose to continue doing that, or you could drop onto the ledge below the top of the wall that you are currently against. If you choose to do the latter, you will be in front of some metal ramps.

You can follow these ramps, and they will take you down to the bottom, where you will find scorch marks at the edge of the pit. Climb on top of the ledge above these marks, and you will find your Force Essence. This is the fourth collectible in this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Halls of Ranvell Databank Entries

There are four Databank Entries in the Halls of Ranvell in the Ancient Ruins of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Databank Entry 1 - Force Echo (Pilgrims, Attacked)

Databank Entry #1 Location in Halls of Ranvell (via RESPAWN)

You can find this to the left of the Halls of Ranvell Meditation Point. This is the fifth collectible in this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Databank Entry 2 (Ancient Ruins)

Databank Entry #2 Location in Halls of Ranvell (via RESPAWN)

You will have to grapple up to the point Merrin made, and here you’ll have to kill a stormtrooper. Use the overhead grill to reach the stairs to meet another stormtrooper. Once you deal with him, go down the stairs and scan the structure to your left to collect your second databank.

Databank Entry 3 (Scorch Marks)

Databank Entry #3 Location in Halls of Ranvell (via RESPAWN)

Similar to your second essence, while you are following Merrin along the wall-running section, you will have to drop into the ledge under the top. Travel down the metal ramps in front of you, and at the bottom of the pit, you will find your third databank entry when you scan near the scorch marks. You now have the seventh collectible from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Databank Entry 4 (Ancient Wars)

Databank Entry #4 Location in Halls of Ranvell (via RESPAWN)

The room in which you found your second chest after defeating the Stormtroopers is the same one with the fourth databank entry. You will have to scan the ancient Jedi statues to receive this. This is the eighth collectible in this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Halls of Ranvell Treasures

You can find two Treasures in the Halls of Ranvell in the Ancient Ruins of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Treasure 1 (Jedha Scroll 1)

Treasure #1 Location in Halls of Ranvell (via RESPAWN)

This collectible can be found down a flight of stairs in the walkway that is adjacent to the Meditation Point in the Halls of Ranvell. This is the ninth collectible in the Halls of Ranvell of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Treasure 2 (Jedha Scroll 2)

Treasure #2 Location in Halls of Ranvell (via RESPAWN)

The map area where Merrin was fighting the Stormtroopers while you were braced against the outside wall holds the last treasure and the final collectible in the Halls of Ranvell of Jedha.

Finding all these collectibles might be daunting as you never know when you pass one by without even noticing, and then you must return all the way. But the journey as a whole is sure to be a fun one in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

