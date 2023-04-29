Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: how to complete The Key to Tanalorr (Chapter 2 Mission 5)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor gives you control over Cal Kestis, who is adept in various combat stances to defeat enemies. The game emphasizes the story elements that unravel in multiple chapters with sub-quests within each. Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chapter 2 starts with Cal looking for his old ally, Greez, on planet Koboh. The early parts of this chapter are spent traversing many areas to reach the saloon.

After finding him in Pyloon’s Saloon, you will witness a significant cutscene wherein the duo talks about the old times. Cal requests help to find the Gyro module for his malfunctioning ship Mantis in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Completing The Key to Tanalorr mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

After meeting Greez in the Pyloon’s Saloon in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, there is a brief cutscene wherein Greez interrupts Cal’s sleep. He urges Cal to stay with him, but he refuses because the perils that pursue him threaten his allies. Cal requests help with the Gyro module, which results in Greez unlocking a secret door in the room that leads to an underground area.

This location is called the Smuggler’s Tunnels, and you must proceed straight ahead in search of the module. Follow the path until the very end, and then take a left. Here you will spot a door covered with a transparent green barrier. Head to the right of this door and shimmy through a narrow crevice.

Take a right just before this door (Image via Electronic Arts)

You will reach an area with a water body containing Boglings. Cal comments that these creatures might be responsible for making Greez avoid exploring the tunnels. You can prevent them by wall running across the right side of the tunnels and eventually exiting through an opening.

Proceed towards a huge round vault-like locked the door and jump onto a pole on the right side to swing to the lower area. This triggers a cutscene wherein Cal interacts with a piece of machinery that contains the Gyro module. Soon after, Cal Kestis and BD-1 topple down the crumbling tunnels into a new area in the depths.

You will find the Gyro module after you land from the swing (Image via Electronic Arts)

Interact with Collapsed Passage meditation point after the cutscene ends to review the available skill points. Jump onto the circular platform before you and keep heading toward the areas filled with blue overgrowth. After reaching the final edge, you must resort to wall running.

After wall running twice, you must jump on the walls alternatively and reach a higher altitude. You will arrive in an area that resembles an alien ruin. Proceed to the end of the room and pass through the crevice. You will reach the Chamber of Duality, wherein you must pull an orb and place it on a pedestal beside the edge to activate the bridge.

Place the orb on the pedestal to activate the bridge (Image via Electronic Arts)

This triggers a cutscene portraying Cal accessing the memories of an old broken-down bot named Zee. The memory shows a character named Santari Khri handing over an artifact to the droid Zee. Santari urges the droid to hurry toward the array and get the key to Tanalorr. The droid suddenly wakes up and requests help as a wire traps it.

You must pull the orb from earlier and place it on a pedestal near the droid to activate a bridge leading to the right section of the area. You will then encounter a pulley-like mechanism that can be activated by placing a circular plate on it. The circular plate can be pulled from the door opposite the pulley.

Place the plate on the mechanism to free the droid (Image via Electronic Arts)

Head towards the door and pull the orb within the area. You must carry this orb using Cal’s abilities and place it on a separate pedestal located on the left of the droid’s position. You will have one spare orb, which can be used on the additional pedestal to activate the bridge.

After a platforming section, you will reach an area with a pulley mechanism. Pull a circular plate like before and place it on the mechanism to free the droid. Hop down from the spot to trigger a cutscene in Star Wars Jedi Survivor wherein Cal mends the droid, revealing how to reach Tanalorr.

You can then return to the surface and return to the Pyloon’s Saloon in Star Wars Jedi Survivor to hand over the Gyro module to Greez, where you even encounter Bode Akuna.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor consists of many collectibles; you can unlock Treasure Maps to locate most of them quickly. It won’t let you spot Force Tears, Fish, or Jedi Chambers in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

If you have trouble finding them, please peruse this guide outlining all the Force Tear locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

