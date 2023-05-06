Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete The Nightsister (Chapter 3 Mission 8)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor might be a brand new adventure for protagonist Cal Kestis, but it's not without its share of familiar faces. From the iconic Darth Vader to Mantis captain Greez, there are many surprises around each corner. New planets await exploration as well. Players will get a brief glimpse of the Empire capital Coruscant and even the lush wilderness of Koboh in this title. But there is more to see and do in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

This walkthrough will take players through the planet Jedha, post Cal's reunion with the Nightsister Merrin, through an abandoned monastery. The following objectives will be covered in this guide to completing Chapter 3 Mission 8:

Head to Cere's base

Reach the Spamels

Beat the Skriton

Cal must find his way to Cere's base with Merrin in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Team up with Merrin and make your way to Cere's base

With Cal's surprise reunion with familiar Nightsister Merrin, the duo decides to team up to start for Cere's base. Before they can proceed, though, they are attacked by a group of Stormtroopers, including Flametroopers. After you take care of them, get ready to fight a couple of Security Droids as well. Thankfully, Merin acts as a useful companion, able to hold her own against the enemies. She can be commanded to constrict a target when the companion gauge is full, which is handy against some faster foes.

Once things have quietened down, it is time to proceed. Merrin should create a grapple point for Cal to hook to, after which it is a simple matter of following her lead. Be sure to knock down a metal crate on the right, which is needed to progress. Drop back down into the arena where the Galactic Empire soldiers were fought and push the crate towards a ledge with a light probe sitting atop it. Climb and follow the linear path to exit this area.

Unfortunately, more Stormtroopers await battle. Be wary of one Stormtrooper with a rocket launcher. Unfortunately, Merrin's Speeder ends up getting destroyed in this fight. With the chances of reaching Cere getting slimmer by the moment, a passing-by Spamel gives Cal an idea.

Reach the Spamels

The mission objective updates, suggesting the duo can hitch a ride on the quadrupedal creatures to cross the desert and get to Cere's hideout before the storm hits. Allow Merrin to create another grapple point and follow the linear parkour segment. Squeeze through the gap to come across a weakened wall. Destroy it using the Force. This will have the rest of the arch come tumbling down.

Thankfully, Merrin has a new trick up her sleeve, as she can restore objects to a past state. Navigate through another parkour section and reach the top to find the Halls of Ranvell Meditation Point. Be sure to grab the Force Echo: Pilgrims, Attacked, which is nearby. Head past the Meditation Point to find more Empire troops to fight. Establish another grapple point to have Cal head inside the alcove alone and deal with the trooper waiting in ambush.

Cross the gap and turn the bend, but be cautious, as a Flametrooper is right around this corner. Head down the first flight of stairs and turn left to scan and discover the Ancient Ruins Databank. Cross another couple of corridors to meet up with Merrin once again.

Here on, it is a simple romp forward with a handful of wall runs — at least until Cal reaches the blue door. Then, run across the wall next to it, take the right, and cross the bridge. Move upwards until you reach the top with another group of Stormtroopers, including a Jetpack Trooper. Go forward after beating them and be sure to heal if needed before jumping down, as a surprise Star Wars Jedi Survivor boss fight is about to rear its head.

Defeat the Skriton

Merrin remarks that the duo has landed in a Skriton lair, and sure enough, a scorpion-esque monster makes its appearance. With a companion by your side, this should be an easy fight, as your partner is perfectly capable of distracting it. The Skriton has two key attacks in Star Wars Jedi Survivor: a smack with its stinger tail and an unblockable lunge with its claw extended. Furthermore, its large claw can negate Cal's attacks, so going after its sides and rear is crucial to get in damage.

Make sure to use Merrin's ability to clamp down its tail in place. Then, just go on the offensive, and the Skriton should be down in no time. Don't forget to scan this monster's corpse to add its entry to the Tactical Guide. Use Merrin's grapple to head out of the area and into the Divine Oasis. Here, interact with the Spamel on the left to tame it, which should turn it into a handy mount for crossing the scorching desert with a storm inbound.

That is all players need to know to wrap up The Nightsister sub-quest in Star Wars Jedi Survivor; the title is now available on the PC, PS5, and XSX|S platforms.

