All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Narkis Desert - Jedha)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a massive game that requires diligent search and reruns to obtain 100% completion on all its maps. Jedha is one of the planets where the protagonist has to step in and complete different objectives. It is commonly known as the second largest planet in the title and contains hidden troves of treasure throughout the desert scape.

The Narkis Desert has eight locations where players can find different collectibles. These include:

Sheltered Hollow: one chest, one treasure.

one chest, one treasure. Arid Flats: four chests, three essences, eight databanks, and nine treasures.

four chests, three essences, eight databanks, and nine treasures. Path of Conviction: one essence, one treasure.

one essence, one treasure. Path of Persistence: one chest, one essence, two databanks, one treasure.

one chest, one essence, two databanks, one treasure. Path of Restoration: one chest, one essence, three databanks.

one chest, one essence, three databanks. Wayfinder’s Tomb: two chests, two databanks, and one treasure.

two chests, two databanks, and one treasure. Desert Ridge: four chests, one essence, two databanks, one force tear, and one treasure.

four chests, one essence, two databanks, one force tear, and one treasure. Narkis Highlands: two chests, two essences, one treasure.

This article will outline all the locations of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor collectibles that can be found in Narkis Desert on Jedha.

Sheltered Hollow, Wayfinder’s Tomb, Desert Ridge, and more collectibles locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Sheltered Hollow

Stim Canister: Players can find this loot box on the main track after the cinematic with the character Merrin in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Jedha Scroll: Kill the Scavenger Droid present outside the main track cave. The scroll appears on the fallen machine only when players visit the location a second time in the latest Star Wars title.

Arid Flats

Chest (Commander Pants): Players can find a chest directly next to the Meditation point.

Chest (Commander Jacket): The next chest is present in the Sutaban cave’s vicinity. Climb the ledge on the left of the Meditation point to find the chest.

Skill Point Essence: This is present on the ledge inside Sutaban cave.

Skill Point Essence: Requires dash ability. Navigate to the Anchorite Base Meditation point and climb the structure in front. Dash again to get to the top. Use mind control ability to get codes and obtain the essence present inside.

Force Echo (Foundation): Present on the outside of the desert passages before entering Arid Flats on the right.

Force Echo (The Beasts Of Jedha): Found inside the carcass near the middle of the desert directly in front of the Meditation point.

Force Echo (Desert Ghost): Obtained from the Stormtrooper corpse present above the Skoova Stev. Use the nearby ledge to go above.

Force Echo (Debt): Obtained from the Stormtrooper corpse present near Beasts of Jedha skeleton.

Force Echo (A Warning): Present below the Meditation point on the left.

Force Echo (The Pilgrims of Jedha): Present inside the Sutaban cave to the right and then on the left.

Databank (Cordova's Travels on Jedha III): Found at the end of the Path of Conviction. Boost up with a jump to the ledge and collect it.

Jedha Scroll: Present on height. Climb the pillar in front of the Anchorite Base Meditation point, then leap to the ledge and obtain the scroll in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Jedha Scroll: Found on the Wayfinder’s Tomb. The scroll is present on the left ledge.

Jedha Scroll: Found inside the Sutaban Cave on the entry towards the left.

Path of Conviction

New Perk Slot: The Perk Slot is obtained after completing the orb puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Jedha Scroll: The Jedha Scroll can be found by breaking the vase at the wall-climbing segment.

Path of Persistence

New Perk Slot: Found at the top of the Path of Persistence. Utilize the force to push the orb and gain access to the container.

Databank (Cordova's Travels on Jedha I): Fight the Stormtroopers by climbing the ledge on the right of the Anchorite Base Meditation point. Enter the passage on the left.

Force Echo (Cordova's Wonder): Found on top of the Path of Persistence. Fight the Stormtroopers and droids after scanning the echo.

Jedha Scroll: Can be found ahead of the resting Stormtrooper on the ledge above.

Path of Restoration

Chest (Wanderer Material): Dash towards the platform above after climbing, and once again, climb above to the right. Perform a wall run and go above to get the chest.

New Perk Slot: Found on the top of Path of Restoration. Push the sphere and find the new Perk Slot in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Databank (Cordova's Travels on Jedha II): Found around the slope of the path near the Desert Ridge laser door. Advance right and climb above the Path of Restoration, where enemies will attack.

Force Echo (Voice to the Past): Go to the nearby platform from the same location and take a right turn. Climb above and wall run from near the Stormtrooper.

Force Echo (A Master's Realisation): Can be found on the altar on top of the path near the chest in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Wayfinder’s Tomb

Databank (Cordova's Travels on Jedha IV): Found by scanning the circle on top of the Tomb.

Jedha Scroll: Found in the desert on the ledge with a lower height in the middle of the base and Arid Flats Meditation point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Desert Ridge

Chest (Kaminoan Legs): Found near the Desert Ridge Meditation point.

Chest (Serenity Switch): Found near the Abandoned Tradeway zipline.

Chest (Revisit Waters Music Track): Found near the rope that grants access to Cere’s Base. Wall run and dive into the ridge to find the chest.

Perk (Unflinching): Found after defeating Golden Skriton at the end of the arena.

Databank (Jedha Politics): Found behind the Desert Ridge Meditation point.

Databank (A Pilgrimage): Found inside the cave of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Use force to enter the cave near Desert Ridge.

Force Tear (Fractured Determination): Acquire Merrin’s charm to enter the green laser door and acquire the force tear.

Jedha Scroll: Wall run near the Desert Ridge shortcut to Cere’s Base from the chest. Jump to grab it while sliding down.

Narkis Highlands

Chest (Kaminoan Audio Sensors): Use force to complete the ball’s path and gain access to the door. Obtain the chest present in the gap of the wall where force was used.

Chest (Jedha Paint BD-1 Materials): Found above the boss arena after defeating Skriton on the wall run section in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Skill Point Essence: Players will need to use the zipline that runs above the Arid Flats, then take a right and use it again. Take a left and navigate above to obtain the point.

