Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4090

Electronic Arts released Star Wars Jedi Survivor on April 28, 2023, as the next installation in the series after Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. It is an action-adventure title with an immersive storyline and gameplay mechanics. Furthermore, it features a stunning level of visual details that can prove heavy for most graphics cards available on the market.

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is a brand-new product that sits at the top of almost every other graphics card from the manufacturer. It is a heavy-duty card that can provide the best gaming experience for every existing game in the highest graphics preset alongside the best resolutions.

Let us look at the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 4090.

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4090

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is easily one of the most powerful graphics cards available. It can seamlessly run games at a 4k resolution while utilizing the Ray Tracing technology to provide stunning visual clarity. Various settings allow players to control almost all display elements through the graphics settings menu.

Players can utilize the graphics settings listed below for a smooth gameplay experience.

Display:

Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

These are the highest possible settings that can be configured for a gaming PC for a stable frame rate without sudden drops. However, this can cause the temperature of the graphics card to rise and may damage the hardware. Players should turn down a few settings or limit the card's performance to ensure longevity.

While the RTX 4090 can run the game at the best possible settings with Ray Tracing turned on, the optimization issues of the game may deter the overall experience. Players can opt to run the game with the feature turned on to observe the beauty of the world created for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

The title mostly maintains frame rates of 50 to 60 in most closed spaces but can drop when venturing into the open world. Since the system renders many elements simultaneously, players may face stuttering issues in a few areas.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an excellent game with a few quirks that need to be ironed out. The interesting storyline brings players to situations requiring skill and tenacity. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and gameplay guides.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

