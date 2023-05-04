Who is Santari Khri in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is another success story for the iconic sci-fi franchise. Developer Respawn Entertainment has crafted a meticulous story with exciting set-pieces and memorable characters. From the charismatic Bode Akuna to the intimidating Dagan Gera, each NPC in the game feels fleshed out. Players will encounter a mysterious woman called Santari Khri several times during their playthrough. She also has significant screen time in the Star Wars Jedi Survivor trailers.

In this article, we will reveal who Santari Khri is and how she helps Cal succeed.

The Jedi Master Santari Khri is long gone by the time the events of Star Wars Jedi Survivor take place

Santari Khri was a Jedi Master during the era of the High Republic. As a member of the second highest ranking position in the Jedi Order, she was a force to be reckoned with (pun intended). She was a close ally to the Jedi Knight Dagan Gera, who took her to the newly discovered planet of Tanalorr to assess it. With her permission, the duo aimed to petition the Jedi Council to use the planet to train future Jedi warriors.

Unfortunately, with the Nihil invasion of the planet, Dagan Gera and Santari Khri were forced to flee. Dagan Gera ended up turning to the Dark Side after learning of the council's "betrayal" and retaliated by killing his fellow Jedi Knights. Santari Khri eventually stepped in to keep her former ally from causing further damage by stealing the compass that would lead to him finding Tanalorr.

With no other choice, she was forced to sever his right arm and had him put in stasis at the Observatory on Koboh's Forest Array. This is also why when players fight the boss in the game, he is one-handed.

However, Star Wars Jedi Survivor takes place centuries after the event. While Dagan Gera was locked away, the rest of the Order has officially perished under the influence of the Galactic Empire. As such, her interactions with protagonist Cal Kestis and, by extension, the player are in the form of flashbacks via the point-of-view of other NPCs, like the droid Zee. After all, Santari is the one who entrusted the Tuner to Zee, who would eventually find her way into Cal's company and lead him to Tanalorr. She may not be a sentient character that players talk to, but her importance in the grand scheme of things is undeniable.

What is Star Wars Jedi Survivor about?

The game is an action-adventure title and is a successor to Respawn's 2019 game Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Cal Kestis continues his fight against the Empire with a small crew of like-minded individuals. This journey leads him to different planets while fighting against the Empire's forces.

As a third-person exploration-driven title, players will enjoy traversing the game's non-linear maps. From cosmetics to character upgrades, there are many ways to personalize your Cal and his robot buddy BD-1. However, the combat, which focuses on reflexes and parrying, is the biggest highlight of the game. There are also puzzles to indulge in, and many of these are in the form of challenging Jedi Chambers.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is available on PC, XSX|S, and PS5. It was released on April 28, 2023.

