5 games for mid-range PCs in 2023

PC gaming is an expensive hobby. Despite games being fairly cheap, especially during Steam sales, the optimization of most modern titles is a question that haunts most mid-range PC users.

With most developers finally switching to the current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, games are set to become visually taxing, especially for mid-spec PC users.

Most games on PC are chasing the best visual fidelity, with the integration of DX12 ray-tracing, improved ambient occlusion, and global illumination techniques. However, there are still quite a few new titles that will work relatively great, even on a mid-spec PC.

It is hard to top a year that saw games like Horizon Forbidden West, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Xenoblade Chronicles, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok. However, 2023 seems to be packing a mighty wallop of big games, like the upcoming Dead Space Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Listed below are five upcoming games (set for a 2023 release) that will be great for mid-range PC users.

1) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake, much like the previous two remakes of fan-favorite Resident Evil titles, is built from the ground up using Capcom's proprietary RE Engine.

First used for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, the RE Engine is easily one of the most powerful video game engines out there. It is capable of producing borderline photorealistic visuals and lighting.

Since Resident Evil 7, the RE Engine has been used for all major Capcom titles, including every Resident Evil game following RE7, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter Rise. Apart from producing truly breathtaking visuals, it is also one of the most optimized and scalable game engines, making it a boon for mid-range PC users.

Resident Evil 4 Remake essentially shares the same system requirements as Resident Evil Village, with GTX 1050ti being the minimum GPU required to run the game at 1080p.

Resident Evil Village is already a great experience on mid-range PCs. Since RE4 Remake shares identical requirements, it can be speculated that it would also work flawlessly on most mid-range PC specifications.

2) Assassin's Creed Mirage

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series has been pushing the envelope of open-world game design since its inception in 2007. With densely packed open worlds filled with hundreds of NPCs and highly detailed environments, the games deliver a truly lived-in open-world experience.

Despite the graphical fidelity of the franchise, the optimization and scalability of Ubisoft's proprietary Anvil engine allow the games to run on a wide range of PC specifications. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the most recent entry in the series, is a perfect example of a great open-world experience for mid-range PC users.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the upcoming new entry in the open-world action-adventure franchise, will likely be an equally great experience for mid-spec PC users. This is especially true because the game was initially meant to be an expansion of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is also a cross-generation title and will use the same engine as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, making it ideal for mid-range PC users.

3) Hogwarts Legacy

Much like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Hogwarts Legacy is a cross-generation title. It will come out on both current-generation and previous-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

While the system requirements for the game are nothing to scoff at, they aren't particularly high. Anyone with a modern mid-range PC should easily get playable framerates at 1080p.

Built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4 and featuring modern bells and whistles like ray-tracing, Hogwarts Legacy is easily one of the best-looking games of 2023. This is despite the fact that it has mid-range system specifications as its minimum requirements.

Hogwarts Legacy's Steam page lists eighth-generation Core i5, GTX 1070, and 8 gigabytes of RAM as the minimum requirements, which target 1080p at 60fps with low settings.

Going by the system requirements, players with a modern mid-range system will be able to experience the game smoothly as long as the graphics settings are kept low.

4) Street Fighter 6

Much like the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Street Fighter 6 is built using the versatile RE Engine, which balances performance and visual flair. The engine is designed to target a baseline 60fps experience across the board, which is necessary for a competitive title like Street Fighter.

Street Fighter 6's Steam page reveals slightly superior system requirements than that of Resident Evil 4 Remake. It lists a seventh-generation Core i5 processor, GTX 1060 (6 gigabytes VRAM) graphics card, and 8 gigabytes of RAM as the minimum specifications required to run the game.

While the requirements are not too high for a modern mid-range system, they are still a substantial step up from RE4's requirements. However, the RE Engine will provide the game with enough flexibility for players with mid-range PCs to tweak the visuals to get the desired performance.

5) Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts is an upcoming monster-hunting action role-playing game from KOEI TECMO GAMES and EA. It is another great title to look forward to for mid-range PC users.

The game is a monster hunter-like game with a cool new gameplay twist. Much like traditional hunting titles, it sees players go up against gigantic creatures, either solo or in online co-op with up to two other gamers.

Monster Hunter titles revel in giving players options when it comes to weapons and armor. However, Wild Hearts gives players the ability to use the "Karakuri technology" alongside their weapons, allowing them to creatively adapt their environment to creative hunting grounds.

Although Wild Hearts is a current-generation console exclusive, it does not boast insanely high system requirements. Its minimum system specifications are a Core i5 8400, GTX 1060 (6 gigabytes), and 12 gigabytes of RAM.

The RAM requirement can feel a bit high, given most games on this list state a minimum of 8 gigabytes of onboard memory. However, considering 16 gigabytes is the norm, even for mid-range PCs, it should not be an issue for players with a tight budget.

