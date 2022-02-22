How to get the Terpeion mount in Lost Ark

With Lost Ark's recent release in the United States and other Western countries, players have had a lot to celebrate. Recently, Amazon and Smilegate have been having an in-game Lost Ark Launch Celebration Event.

This event allows players to log in while the event is going on (up until March 1) in order to claim some special goodies. One of the items available to claim is a mount.

Players of Lost Ark are able to select which mount they want when they log in by March 1

Due to the current celebration of Lost Ark's launch, players are prompted when they log in with the ability to claim the Lost Ark Celebration Gift. This is very easy for players to claim, and doing so will allow them to choose between the Terpeion or the Terpeion of the Shadow mount for free.

How to claim the Lost Ark Celebration Gift

Claiming the free gift is very easy and only requires a few steps (Image via Smilegate)

Players can follow these steps to claim the Lost Celebration Gift:

Click on the box in the top left-hand corner of the screen that has the arrow pointing inside of it.

This will prompt a new window to open which will allow players the option to claim the gift. Within this window, players should hit "Claim."

Go into the inventory and find the Celebration Gift.

Right-click on the gift and click "Open."

Once the gift is opened, players will be able to claim the following goodies:

Mount Selection Chest

Midsummer Night's Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest

10 Healing Battle Item Chests

10 Offensive Battle Item Chests

Three Legendary Rapport Selection Chests

Weekly Trade Potions Pack

20 Phoenix Plumes

Players can use the Mount Selection Chest to get the Terpeion mount

The hardest part of this process is choosing the mount that players wish to get, since they can only get one (Image via Smilegate)

Once players have the Mount Selection Chest in their inventory, they are able to go ahead and right-click on the Chest. This will allow them to choose between the Terpeion Mount and the Terpeion of the Shadow Mount. Players should use caution though as they can only select one, and cannot change their selection after they make their original choices.

The event ends on March 1 so players should act quickly

In order to claim all the special celebration gifts, players need to ensure that they log into the game and claim them before March 1 at 11:59 am PST/3:59 pm EST.

As it stands, this is an easy way for players to gain a mount that looks really great and is free to claim.

Edited by Siddharth Satish