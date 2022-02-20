How to redeem launch celebration gifts and bonus founder's pack items in Lost Ark

Lost Ark's release to the Western audience can be considered a significant success. The MMORPG hit, which was previously primarily restricted to limited areas in Asia and Russia, has been brought to Europe and the Americas by Amazon Games.

Specific changes have been made from the Asian versions, and the game has taken the community by storm. The free-to-play model, along with the variety of gameplay showcased by the game, has resulted in more than a million concurrent users on Steam.

One of the greatest assets of Lost Ark is the developers' generosity. While players are free to grind and spend real currency, plenty of freebies are routinely given out. A brand new set of launch rewards will now be available to all the players, along with bonus items added to the different founder's packs.

Lost Ark is now giving new launch celebration gifts and bonus founder's pack items

In collaboration with Smilegate RPG, Amazon Games has added several new items like a brand new launch celebration gift. The complete list of gifts are:

Vehicle Selection Chest (choice of either mount)

Terpeion

Terpeion of the Shadow

Midsummer Night's Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest

Healing Battle Item Chest x10

Offensive Battle Item Chest x10

Legendary Rapport Selection Chest x3

Weekly Trade Potions Pack (3 Leap's Essence and 9 Minor Life Energy Potion)

Phoenix Plume x20

These gifts are available to all players starting February 19 at 11:59 AM PT. All a player will need to do is log in at least once between February 19 and March 1 at 11:59 AM PT to get the gifts. The gifts will be available in the player's inventory right after they log in for the first time in the said period.

Lost Ark founder's pack bonus rewards

Apart from the celebration rewards, Lost Ark founder's pack owners are also given extra items. These items and grants are being given out to help founder's pack owners explore new servers without giving up on their original items. Amazon Games will help users find the perfect server where they can progress further.

The items will be available to any founder's pack owner who bought them before February 14 and will be available in the player's product inventory.

Complete list of items:

Bronze Pack

Founder's Title*

Founder's Exclusive Pet

Silver Pack

Founder's Title*

150 Royal Crystals

Founder's Exclusive Pet

Gold Pack

Founder's Title*

500 Royal Crystals

Founder's Exclusive Pet

Northern Lawmaker Skin - (Unlocks one skin on the character that opens the chest)

Platinum Pack

Founder's Title*

1,000 Royal Crystals

Founder's Exclusive Pet

Northern Lawmaker Skin (Unlocks one skin on the character that opens the chest)

Founder's Platinum Skin (Unlocks one skin on the character that opens the chest)

Founder's Exclusive Mount

Platinum Welcome Crate

Founder's Exclusive Wallpaper*

Founder's Exclusive Structure

Legendary Rapport Gift Selection Chest

Launch Limited Card Pack

