How to get the Territory Achievement in Stray

Though humans are seemingly extinct in Stray, the game has a lot to offer without the need for human contact. And, to be fair, cats wouldn’t care if humans disappeared tomorrow, they would go on scratching things, taking cat naps, and being aloof. Much of what being a cat is about is retained in the game and even weaved into the gameplay.

For example, players can find a basketball not just to bat around but actually to attempt to dunk with it. That isn’t exactly cat-like, but it allows players to make it work despite being limited to a cat’s physical capabilities.

Being a cat in the game does come with benefits, and the game rewards those who take a break from the story and engage with the environment as a cat would. If players take the time to do this, they may get an award, such as trophies.

One, in particular, is linked to cat scratching. Like cats do to mark their territory, players can scratch various objects and surfaces in the game. Gamers should definitely make it a point to do this often since the achievement labeled Territory is related to it. Here’s how to complete the Territory Achievement in Stray.

Mark your territory by scratching in Stray to earn the Territory achievement

Now, in order to earn Territory achievement in Stray, players have to scratch surfaces. It doesn’t have to be any specific surface—anything that can be scratched will do—but the timing has to be right.

Stray is broken up into 12 chapters. During each chapter, make it a point to find something to scratch before moving on with the story. The Territory achievement relies entirely on scratching an object once per chapter. That also means it is incredibly easy to miss, unlike other ones like playing Mahjong.

Objects that can be scratched include:

Walls (check inside apartments)

Couches (if there’s a couch, it can probably be scratched)

Wooden boards (there’s one in Antvillage)

Rugs (check inside apartments)

To scratch objects in Stray:

Step 1 : Walk up to the scratchable object, like a rug.

: Walk up to the scratchable object, like a rug. Step 2 : Press the corresponding button prompts. For example, on the PS4 and PS5, it’s Triangle.

: Press the corresponding button prompts. For example, on the PS4 and PS5, it’s Triangle. Step 3 : The button prompts have to be pressed back and forth. For example, on the PS4 and PS5, you have to press R2 and L2 back and forth.

: The button prompts have to be pressed back and forth. For example, on the PS4 and PS5, you have to press R2 and L2 back and forth. Step 4: Press the button prompt shown in the bottom-right to stop scratching. You only have to do it for a few seconds.

Once players scratch at least one item per chapter, the Territory trophy will be completed. However, in the event that fans miss a chapter, it is not that big of a deal. When they reach the end of the game, they can simply go back and replay the chapter, specifically the one that didn’t feel the cat’s claws.

Finding places to scratch is also a great opportunity to find badges as well. And, by extension, any paper bags to put on your head in Stray.

