How to get The Champion of WrestleMania in WWE 2K24

Becoming the Champion of WrestleMania in WWE 2K24 requires you to make a substantial effort in the Showcase mode. This mode features some of the most iconic WrestleMania matches spanning 40 years of history. You must compete against some legends here and win. Upon conquering all challenges, a surprise match awaits as the ultimate test.

By finishing the ultimate test, you will earn an achievement called the Champion of WrestleMania. This achievement symbolizes the pinnacle of recognition within the game, making it a significant honor.

Having said that, attaining the moniker of the Champion of WrestleMania is no easy feat. It demands a demonstration of skill and prowess in the ring.

For detailed insights on the path to becoming the Champion of WrestleMania in WWE 2K24, keep reading.

How to become The Champion of WrestleMania in WWE 2K24

Win all the matches in the Showcase Mode to unlock the Bonus Match (Image via YouTube/Bestintheworld)

To become the Champion of WrestleMania in WWE 2K24, you must overcome all matches in the Showcase Mode.

Victory in every match of WWE 2K24's Showcase Mode is essential. Once you've triumphed over all the superstars and secured victories in each encounter, a notification will appear, signaling the unlocking of a Bonus Match.

A cinematic sequence will then unfold, featuring Corey Graves briefing you about the final showdown to determine the WrestleMania Champion. Essentially, to achieve this title, you must win a special WrestleMania Rumble match. This match mirrors the Royal Rumble format, but it occurs specifically at WrestleMania.

Select a superstar from the roster featuring the greatest icons of WrestleMania (Image via YouTube/Bestintheworld)

Similar to a traditional Royal Rumble match, you'll find yourself pitted against 29 other superstars. You'll have the opportunity to select your wrestler from a roster featuring the greatest icons of WrestleMania history.

Utilize your skills to outlast the competition by eliminating opponents over the top rope. Ultimately, you must emerge as the last competitor standing to claim the prestigious honor "The Champion of WrestleMania!".

What are the rewards of The Champion of WrestleMania in WWE 2K24?

A series of rewards will be unlocked for you (Image via YouTube/Bestintheworld)

After emerging victorious in the WrestleMania Rumble match and becoming the Champion of WrestleMania, a series of rewards will be unlocked for you. Here's what you'll receive:

MyFACTION Sapphire

Ruby Showcase Cards

In the end, a special cut scene featuring Corey Graves unfolds as he passionately describes the significance and grandeur of Wrestlemania, the pinnacle of sports entertainment. This heartfelt moment resonates with WWE fans worldwide as Corey expresses gratitude to everyone for contributing to the success of Wrestlemania, making it the greatest spectacle in the world of wrestling.

