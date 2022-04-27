How to get The Title SMG in Destiny 2

Users of Destiny 2 can obtain many different firearms that can help them defeat their foes in combat. These weapons can be many different types, such as shotguns, auto rifles, sniper rifles, and even SMGs.

Recently, a brand new SMG called The Title was leaked, which will be released with the upcoming Guardian Games on May 3 during the weekly reset.

Obtaining The Title SMG in Destiny 2

Gamers may be familiar with the Guardian Games, where those of different classes can partake in a friendly competition to see which class reigns supreme. The class that wins will have a special statue placed inside the Tower that will last for an entire year.

Players can also earn fantastic rewards from participating, which is how they will obtain The Title SMG in Destiny 2.

Unlocking The Title SMG in Destiny 2

While there are no specifics tied to exactly what users will need to do to unlock The Title just yet, they can most likely rely on how previous events have worked. This is going to mean that gamers will need to work together to complete some introductory quests and then unlock the weapon once they have proceeded a bit into the special Guardian Games quests.

The Title seems like it will be a strong choice in Destiny 2

The Title is a 750 RPM submachine gun that comes in the void element. Players will be able to gain a few different rolls for it that will increase its potency in combat.

Of course, while they can get some special "God Rolls," it will ultimately be up to gamers to decide which perks work best for them and their specific playstyles. Here are lists of perks available in the 3rd and 4th columns:

Third column:

Perpetual Motion

Grave Robber

Steady Hands

Hip-Fire Grip

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Stats for All

Threat Detector

Fourth column:

Focused Fury

Turnabout

Moving Target

One for All

Vorpal Weapon

Surrounded

Swashbuckler

Of course, with this list of perks, players will want specific ones depending on whether they will be participating in PvE or PVE playlists.

The Title SMG features special origin trait

This special SMG has a special origin trait called Classy Contender. It allows users to restore class ability on kills.

This is a fantastic perk that can be useful in any class and any activity, which will make this SMG a valuable part of any gamer's arsenal when the Guardian Games arrive on May 3.

