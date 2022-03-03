How to get three stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Island evaluations are a very important aspect of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since they determine the popularity of a player's island with villagers. A New Horizons player's aim is to create a beautiful residence after they are stranded on a deserted island, making it a hospitable and warm environment for anthropomorphic villagers to reside on.

Players must strive to achieve a 5-star rated island, however, they have to start off by acquiring a 3-star rating for their island. There are several things that players must do to achieve a 3-star rating for their island, and they are all listed below.

Steps to achieve a 3-star rating for your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island

There are quite a few things that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can do to achieve a 3-star rating for their islands. Here are some of the things that they can try:

Placing different kinds of furniture items outdoors

Upgrade facilities like Resident Services, the Museum, and more

Build bridges, slopes, and stairs across the island

Plant more trees

Plant more flowers

Add fencing

Add more villagers

Get rid of weeds and trash from the island

These are some of the main things that New Horizons players must accomplish to get a 3-star evaluation from Isabelle for their island. As a general rule of thumb, players must strive to keep their islands neat and tidy, as well as aesthetically appealing to improve their island rating. Furthermore, it is equally important to ensure that the villagers that are residing on the player's New Horizons island are happy with their residence, unless the player wants to get rid of them.

A simple way to keep track of what players need to improve on their island to receive a better rating is to listen to the advice that Isabelle has to offer when they interact with her about island evaluation. Isabelle will generally always give players constructive advice as to how they can improve island ratings, and by complying with her advice, players can get a better evaluation quickly.

Once players have acquired a 3-star rating for their island, they can strive for a 5-star rating to unlock more items and benefits such as the Lily of the Valley. The evaluation system also helps players keep their island properly maintained and appealing for visitors.

