How to get Tiles & Waterways in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom is a kingdom-building game with role-playing elements. Players have the option to build their kingdom however they deem fit. Be it a tropical ambiance or a winter wonderland. Mobile gamers can use various décor items to do so.

To make the kingdoms that players have built more interesting, they can purchase Tiles & Waterways. Using tiles, players can add quirky outlines to their green lawns or shallow pools of water.

Note: Not every single pack in the kingdom-building game has tiles. Land of Peace & Healing, Crispy Cookie Town, Kingdom of Ice & Snow, and Happy Farm are some of the packs that have tiles.

Steps to get Tiles & Waterways in Cookie Run Kingdom

Players will have to follow the steps given below if they want to decorate their kingdom with Tiles & Waterways:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will first have to open Cookie Run Kingdom and head over to the Décor Shop.

Step 2: Then, they can choose any of the tiles of their preference.

A tile in the game costs 1000 coins (Image via EmmieOink; YouTube)

Step 3: Players have to pay 1000 coins to purchase tiles in the game.

How to use Tiles?

Players must follow the steps given below if they want to use tiles in the game:

Step 1: Users will have to open Cookie Run Kingdom and tap on the Layout option.

Step 2: They will then have to tap on the Tiles & Waterways option.

Types of tiles in Tiles and Waterways (Image via EmmieOink; YouTube)

Step 3: Once the option of tiles appears, players can pick anyone and drag it onto their lawn to put it into place.

Types of Tiles

All the tiles have 4X4 shapes and are of five types:

Normal – These are normal tiles that players can use to cover up the green lawn.

– These are normal tiles that players can use to cover up the green lawn. Road – These tiles are meant for bordering the road.

– These tiles are meant for bordering the road. Canal – These tiles are meant for bordering the canal.

– These tiles are meant for bordering the canal. Waterway – These tiles are meant for bordering a waterbody.

– These tiles are meant for bordering a waterbody. Channel – These tiles are meant for bordering the channel.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar