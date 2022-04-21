How to get the Tootherator in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Weepwild Dankness is a region in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands filled with quests, secrets, and whacky weapons.

One of those weapons is known as the Tootherator. It very well may be the strangest weapon found in the entire Borderlands spin-off. Its name implies exactly what one would think it does.

The Tootherator doesn't shoot bullets; it shoots out teeth.

It is a unique sniper rifle that can be obtained by completing the Cash 4 Teeth side mission in Weepwild Dankness.

What to do to obtain the Tootherator weapon in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

A look at the Tootherator sniper rifle in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players will need to unlock access to Weepwild Dankness if they want to get the Tootherator. This comes pretty early in the main story campaign after completing the Brighthoof region's portion of the game.

Once this is done, players can travel to Weepwild Dankness and find all sorts of crazy things that the region has to offer. This includes the unique Tootherator sniper rifle, which is part of the Cash 4 Teeth quest.

The quest will be available as soon as players enter Weepwild Dankness in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. There are no special requirements to make it available, so just finish off Cash 4 Teeth and obtain the weapon.

How to complete Cash 4 Teeth

The Tooth Fairy will have players collecting teeth before it tries to attack (Image via Gearbox Software)

Cash 4 Teeth is one of the most insane side quests found in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It is absolutely worth it to obtain the Tootherator sniper rifle and the unique properties it provides.

After reaching the Weepwild Dankness region, here is how players can complete the Cash 4 Teeth quest:

Head to the southern central portion of Weepwild Dankness to find the Tooth Fairy.

Speak to the Tooth Fairy and obtain the Cash 4 Teeth quest.

Following the quest markers will ensure the successful completion of the following objectives.

Go to one of the two markers to find skeleton enemies and hit them on the head.

Doing that will cause their teeth to fall out. Players need to collect those teeth.

Collect 32 teeth to complete that objective.

Next, players will have to find goblin enemies and collect 38 of their teeth.

Head to the quest markers provided, shoot the goblins in the face and take their teeth.

Deliver the teeth to the Tooth Fairy and place them into the chest.

The Tooth Fairy will transform into a Mimic and try to eat the player.

Kill the Mimic and the other enemies that spawn when the battle progresses.

As the Mimic dies, the Tooth Fairy will emerge, randomly growing and shrinking while flying around.

Kill the Tooth Fairy at this point and head to the loot it drops.

In that loot, players will find the Tootherator.

The Tootherator sticks a tooth in its target. The tooth stays there for eight seconds. It gives Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players a 5% melee damage boost to the enemy for as long as the tooth is stuck in them.

