How to get TOTS Icon Pele in EA FC Mobile Festa Junina event for free

EA Sports recently released the EA FC Mobile Festa Junina event, which offers a TOTS Icon Pele card for free. This event celebrates a Brazilian religious festival known as Festa Junina, which takes place in June every year. The card on offer is perfect for this occasion as Pele is one of the best Brazilian players to have ever graced the football pitch.

The EA FC Mobile Festa Junina event is already live in the game and will be available throughout June, providing players plenty of time to grab the TOTS Icon Pele for free.

How can you get TOTS Icon Pele in the EA FC Mobile Festa Junina event?

EA FC Mobile Festa Junina announcement (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports announced the introduction of the EA FC Mobile Festa Junina event following the weekly reset. The announcement read:

"Join Brazilian celebrating a village tradition! Dive into the spirit of Festa Junina, a nationwide celebrationhhappening throughout June, featuring a new set of Quests and Store offers. Complete every quest to be rewarded with a 95 OVR TOTS Icon Pele."

Based on the announcement, multiple "O Rei" quests have been added to the Quests section, each offering stunning rewards.

EA FC Mobile Festa Junina O Rei Quests (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the O Rei Quests added to the EA FC Mobile Festa Junina event:

See You Tomorrow: Claim 14 Login rewards and get a 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano Universal rank-up card

Claim 14 Login rewards and get a 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano Universal rank-up card Division Rivals Winner: Win 30 Division Rivals matches and get a random 90-92 OVR Brazil Mixed Version Player

Win 30 Division Rivals matches and get a random 90-92 OVR Brazil Mixed Version Player Rank up: Rank up five times and get 200 Gems

Rank up five times and get 200 Gems Challenger: Play 15 challenges and get 200 Gems

Play 15 challenges and get 200 Gems Watch Ads: Watch 15 Ads and get 200 Gems

Once all quests are completed, gamers are entitled to a 95 OVR TOTS Icon Pele. The ongoing EA FC Mobile Team of the Season 2024 promo is massively popular, and the arrival of Pele's card is just the cherry on top.

A Festa Junina Box has also been added to the in-game store. It contains eight rewards (each claimable once) and can be opened by spending 300 EA FC Points Here's a look at all the rewards in the Festa Junina Box:

Two 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano Universal rank-up cards One 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano Universal rank-up card A random 92-99 OVR Mixed Version Player A random 91-99 OVR Mixed Version Player A random 90-99 OVR Mixed Version Player A random 89-99 OVR Mixed Version Player A random 88-99 OVR Mixed Version Player 5,000,000 Coins

Lucky gamers opening the Store packs and obtaining other TOTS 24 Icons will get a huge boost leading up to the EA FC Mobile UEFA Euro 24 promo.

