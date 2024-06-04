Players will be excited to know that FC Mobile Festa Junina event is all set to get featured for the first time in an EA FC game, which promises to bring-in vibrant celebrations and exclusive rewards. This information has made its way to the community thanks to the ever-reliable leaker Sappurit. According to Sappurit's latest leaks, the Junina Festival event will feature a special Pele card as its main attraction.

Festa Junina, or the June Festival, deeply rooted in Brazilian culture, celebrate the nativity of St. John the Baptist on June 24. These annual festivities, adapted from European Midsummer traditions, occur during the southern midwinter and are now making their way into FC Mobile in a unique event.

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele boasts three World Cups for his nation and is thus the perfect candidate to get featured with this traditional celebration. Players will thus be eagerly anticipating the chance to add his new card to their rosters.

Expected format and rewards of the FC Mobile Festa Junina event

Pele's base card stats in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike some of the more extensive, chapter-wise events in FC Mobile, the Junina Festival will most likely be a smaller-scale quest. As per Sappurit, FC Mobile Festa Junina's format will be similar to the Songkran event, which provided players with a concise yet rewarding experience.

The FC Mobile Festa Junina event will culminate in a quest, with the final reward being the coveted Pele item. In addition to this, they can expect a Junina box (pack) that will contain player cards and coins.

These boxes can be opened using FC Points or Gems, adding an element of choice and strategy to the event. While the exact details and structure of the quests are still under wraps, the anticipation is building among the FC Mobile community.

FC Mobile Festa Junina's expected date

The exact release date for the FC Mobile Festa Junina event has not been confirmed, but it is expected to launch alongside the highly anticipated June 11 update. This timing aligns perfectly with the beginning of the UEFA Euro 2024 event countdown, making June a particularly exciting month for FC Mobile players.

The previous Pele item in FC Mobile was the 97-rated Lunar New Year Pele in the CAM position. Given this precedent, fans are speculating that the Junina Festival Pele card will be at least 97+ rated, with many hoping for a 98-rated card or higher.

Sappurit's track record as a leaker has been impeccable, with accurate predictions and information about previous events and updates in FC Mobile. His latest leak about the FC Mobile Festa Junina has only added to his credibility, and players are confident that this event will deliver on its promises.

The Junina Festival is more than just an in-game event; it’s a celebration of culture and tradition, bringing a unique Brazilian flavor to the game. The inclusion of a special Pele card not only honors one of football’s greatest legends, but also adds a layer of excitement and prestige to the event.

