How to get the Toy Bow secret weapon in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores?

Burning Shores, the recently released story expansion for Guerrilla Games' open-world action role-playing game, Horizon Forbidden West, features some really cool hidden references for players to discover. PlayStation's first-party titles are pretty well-known to feature some really obscure and rather intriguing Easter eggs that are usually placed as a reference to other PlayStation titles or as a hint towards upcoming sequels and spin-offs.

Much like any other first-party PlayStation exclusive, the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West also features a rather funny Easter egg, i.e., a Toy Bow. Although the Toy Bow is classified as a weapon in the DLC, it isn't as useful during regular combat against the mechanical monstrosities roaming the open world.

The best part about this hidden bow is that it's not tied to any story quest or optional activity, and you can grab this somewhat "useless" weapon at any point of time during the story. You can even grab it as soon as you start Burning Shores and get access to the skiff, allowing you to travel between the islands. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily get the Toy Bow in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Getting the Toy Bow is quite easy in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC

You can find the Toy Bow inside a chest hidden near the ruins of an old skyscraper towards the east of Fleet's End, the new settlement you get access to in Burning Shores. As soon as you start the Burning Shores DLC, you will be required to be guided to complete a main story quest, which will eventually lead you to the Fleet's End settlement, where you can rest, upgrade your weapons and armor, buy new combat gear, and get access to side quests.

Once you unlock the Fleet's End, you will also get access to the skiff, which will be your primary mode of traversing the islands for the first few hours of the DLC. You can get to the location of the Toy Bow using the skiff, or if you are trying to get the weapon after completing the main story of the Burning Shores DLC, you can fast-travel or fly to the area using your Sunwing or Waterwing mount.

You will need to get to the island that is towards the east of the Fleet's End. Here, you will find a Slaughterspine and a Thunderjaw roaming within a common area. You will have to use stealth to get past these machines to make your way to an old tower that you can climb via the handholds (you can find the handholds by scanning the tower using your focus by tapping R3).

Once you make your way up, you can explore the tower's upper section, where you will come across an old apartment. You can enter the apartment using the door to your right. Inside the apartment, you will find a chest within a rusted wardrobe. Pry open the chest using your staff (hold R2 and then triangle) to get yourself the Toy Bow.

Although the Toy Bow is fairly useless in combat, it is a great prop to take some interesting screenshots in the game's photo mode.

