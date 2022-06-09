How to get Tripods in Lost Ark

Tripods add to the already complicated skill system that players have to rely on in Lost Ark.

There are a ton of ways to improve the skills found in the MMORPG, and Tripods take it to another level. They are essential parts to any build, no matter what the focus is.

The majority of non-Awakening skills will feature the unique Tripod system, allowing for powerful bonuses. These can be obtained by leveling up skills and activating them within the skill tree.

What are Tripods in Lost Ark?

A look at the Tripods system in Lost Ark (Image via Smilegate)

In order to get Tripods, players need to have an understanding of what they are.

Tripods are special augments that Lost Ark players can use to enhance how their skills function.

A Tripod can give anything from a larger area of effect for an attack to a shorter cooldown. It all depends on the skill itself and how the Tripod functions in correlation to that skill.

Tripods have three tiers of upgrades, which is what gives the system its name. Players can only choose one upgrade from each tier at a time. However, they can switch them out whenever they'd like.

How to unlock Tripods in Lost Ark

Players should open the Skills menu to see any available Tripods (Image via Smilegate)

Tripods become available when a certain number of Skill Points are put into a singular skill. Here are the Skill Points needed to unlock the three tiers of Tripods in Lost Ark:

Tripod 1 : 4 Skill Ranks and 4 Skill Points are required

: 4 Skill Ranks and 4 Skill Points are required Tripod 2 : 7 Skill Ranks and 20 Skill Points are required

: 7 Skill Ranks and 20 Skill Points are required Tripod 3: 10 Skill Ranks and 48 Skill Points are required

The first Tripod tier usually provides a simple upgrade to the skill, such as an increase in attack speed or a reduction in MP cost. The higher tiers move to additional damage effects or drastic changes like increasing cooldown for further range.

After enough Skill Ranks have been acquired using Skill Points, players can select a Tripod by doing the following:

Press K with default keybinds to open the Skills menu.

Select the skill to assign a Tripod.

Select the Tripod that will be placed on the skill.

Press "Alt" while inspecting the Tripod's abilities to see its PvP stats.

Click on "Save" at the bottom of the Skills menu to confirm the Tripod's activation.

Selecting a new Tripod in Lost Ark is absolutely free and can be done whenever a player chooses to. However, only one from each skill row can be active at a given time, so keep that in mind.

Different gear may make Tripods even more effective (Image via Smilegate)

After Tripods are unlocked and utilized, players can upgrade them during the endgame. Weapons and armor may have special modifiers that enhance a particular Tripod.

Hover over the gear in the Inventory screen to see its stats and if it provides any Tripod upgrades.

An example would be a piece of armor that grants Cruel Cutter a +3 Magick Control. If a player has the Magick Control Tripod active on the Cruel Cutter skill, it will receive a +3 to the Tripod's rank. Players need to do this manually as it won't simply activate once obtained.

