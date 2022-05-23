How to possibly solve 'game-breaking' Valtan raid bug in Lost Ark?

May has been an extremely bright month for Lost Ark as the recent patch has introduced several new items in the game. These additions have helped uplift the game in the eyes of players who have complained about content for a long time.

Among the several contents that have been added, the Valtan raid looks like it is grabbing a unique place. However, according to the players, there seems to be a major bug affecting the players.

Thankfully, the bug isn't complicated to solve, although it could disrupt the sessions of the players.

Lost Ark's western release has been successful as players have loved what has been offered by Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG. The recent May update has brought in some of the favorite features from the Korean servers.

While players have enjoyed the additions so far, the bug is sure to cause a dent for those who have been looking for long Valtan raids.

Solving the Valtan raid bug in Lost Ark is simple but disruptive

The Valtan raid is an end-game content that players need to be at a certain level before participating. Available at varying difficulties, the raids require tactical coordination and communication from the players.

While one would expect the difficulty of providing challenges, the bugs might have come from outside the syllabus.

The bug was posted by u/Sagezu, which clearly shows that players lose the ability to click on the screen. Given the nature of Lost Ark, it makes the gameplay completely redundant.

There seems to be a couple of solutions provided by the two players. One player stated that all somebody has to do is click on the menu and go to the character selection screen.

They will then have to load back into the same character, which will solve the problem.

Another user stated that cleanly restarting the game is the only option, no matter what they do. The second solution should do the job, given it starts the game from scratch and creates a fresh session.

The positive about the bug is that it's random and doesn't seem to happen to everyone. It's no less irritating, given that it keeps happening on Valtan raids. The content is quite difficult to clear and could take a lot of time.

Having to restart the game under such circumstances can be problematic and frustrating for players. Players will certainly hope that there will be a hotfix to the problem. It will be necessary for the developers to acknowledge the problem.

For those who get the bug, the first step is recommended since it won't remove their progression. If it fails, starting Lost Ark from scratch will be the only thing left.

