"Thank you for creating something beautiful": Lost Ark players are loving the challenges of new Valtan raid

After weeks of complaints, Lost Ark has finally added new content in the western version over the last two months. While the additions in April were satisfactory, it is in May where the fan base hit the jackpot.

The recent patch on May 18 brought different content, including the much-awaited Valtan raid. While the raid is endgame content, players can enjoy what Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG have added.

The Valtan raid is one of several endgame content that's available to players of Lost Ark. It requires a certain minimum player and gear level to participate, and squad participation is highly recommended.

This has led to many players getting fun out of it. This will be great news for the developers who have faced criticism with their handling of affairs.

Lost Ark players love the new Valtan raid

The main post was made by Reddit user u/hades_dc, who mentioned how great the raid feels. Unlike Argos raids, the user described how wrong they were about the boss as they thought it would be easy. Instead, it took them four hours, and the user described it as an experience that nothing else could match.

This post has led to other users sharing their experiences with Valtan so far. One player commented that they also had a blast with their squad, although they couldn't clear all the content. They also feel that those claiming that the raid is easy are speaking nonsense.

Another player feels that those claiming Valtan to be too easy haven't played the game. This could be due to them leaving the game or not reaching the necessary level.

One user has claimed that only Lost Ark whales can claim the Valtan raid to be easy.

People are having fun with the Valtan raid even if they can't succeed with it. Despite the amount of time the raid is taking, players seem to be loving the challenge and teamwork required.

One player reported that they enjoyed each try, although they failed to clear the raid in four attempts. Neither the players nor their teammates are too bothered by it.

Lost Ark players are enjoying the content so much that one person wants to now clear it with their alternate characters after getting it done with their main one.

The Valtan raid has taken players back to the days of World of Warcraft, as one player recalled how great it feels.

Although the raid takes a significant amount of time, players seem to love the challenges and difficulties.

As with any content, not all Lost Ark players will find the Valtan raid as enjoyable. Its difficulty and time requirements are quite high compared to other endgame content.

However, the overall consensus is quite positive, and it will be interesting to see what the opinions of the community will be in the days to come.

