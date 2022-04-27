How to get Omnium Stars in Lost Ark

Lost Ark features a stunning amount of different collectibles, currencies, and upgrade materials strewn around its massive world. While users can find some all over the place, others are rare and require a specific quest to hunt down.

Omnium Stars are pieces of a powerful being that fell to the planet's surface after the Chain War. These are essential items for increasing the player's skill points, but each one features a different path to finding it.

Getting Omnium Stars in Lost Ark

Lost Ark currently features only six Omnium Stars among the final collectibles available. Gamers should not bother looking before they have reached Tier 3 Item Level.

They are all heavily tied to Punika, including the NPC, to whom the item must be turned in.

Omnium Star #1

The first Omnium Star requires besting the "Whispering Star" quest. Players must first conclude the main questline on Punika, then take the "Where Memory Begins" Roster Quest from Kala in Nia's Office.

This questline will take a while, but they must follow the prompts to the "Berver's Friend" Roster Quest. Beating that should lead to the "A Trace of Light" questline, ending with "Whispering Star." In the end, users earn the first Omnium Star.

Omnium Star #2

Users will have to get the "Honorary Militia Member" Reputation to Max Level 3. It will require taking Una's Task entitled "Pond of Purification" seven times and "Madness Piles on the Altar" 14 times.

Omnium Star #3

This needs gamers getting the aforementioned quest giver Nia to the Trusted Rapport stage. It requires 57,800 Rapport points with the character.

Omnium Star #4

Players should find the Spearfish Hunting Guild Vessel off the coast of Punika. It isn't always there but check back frequently. They can also buy the star from them for 8,016 Sun Coins.

Omnium Star #5

This star is a random drop that may or may not fall from the Field Boss Moake on Punika. This boss is challenging and may require multiple defeats to acquire his star.

Omnium Star #6

The final star also drops from a boss. Hunt down the Anguished Isle and take on the Garden of Despair dungeon. Stella, the boss at the end, could drop the star.

Omnium Star rewards in Lost Ark

Lost Ark requires players to turn in their Omnium Stars to claim the rewards. The NPC who accepts them is Albion, a Guardian who sits by Nia's Residence in Punika.

The rewards are:

#1: Stat Increase Potion: Grants +5 to Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence.

Stat Increase Potion: Grants +5 to Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. #2: Greater Skill Point Potion: Grants six skill points

Greater Skill Point Potion: Grants six skill points #3: Overwhelm Epic-Rarity Rune: Grants 20% more Stagger Damage to the equipped skill.

Overwhelm Epic-Rarity Rune: Grants 20% more Stagger Damage to the equipped skill. #4: Greater Stat Increase Potion: Grants +25 to Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence

Greater Stat Increase Potion: Grants +25 to Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence #5: Wealth Legendary-Rarity Rune: On a Skill Hit, gain 40% more Specialty Meter.

Wealth Legendary-Rarity Rune: On a Skill Hit, gain 40% more Specialty Meter. #6: Greater Skill Point Potion: Grants six skill points

These rewards are hugely beneficial, especially in Lost Ark's early game. Users should hunt down these challenging collectibles as soon as they can.

Edited by Ravi Iyer