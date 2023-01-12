How to get Trueflame in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim has tons of amazing weapons that are worth the hunt. One such weapon is the Trueflame, an iconic weapon in Morrowind that players can get a hold of. To do so, players need to play the quest ‘Ghosts of the Tribunal.’ The quest is one of several additions from the Creation Club project, which is now officially part of Skyrim.

The Tribunal was a part of the Elder Scrolls Morrowind and comprised three Dark Elves: Vivec, Soltha Sil, and Almalexia. ‘Ghosts of the Tribunal' quest will have you encounter people who still worship the three dark elves in Skyrim. You will need to complete four subquests before getting Trueflame. Enchanting this weapon will require four gems and Pyroil tar to forge it into its true form.

Finding all gems and forging Trueflame in Skyrim

The Ghosts of Tribunal quest can only be initiated after completing the main story of Skyrim. You will have to travel to Raven Rock in Solstheim. To start the quest, head inside the temple in Raven Rock.

The temple is near Raven Rock (Image via Bethesda)

After alighting down a set of stairs, enter the first room to the right. The quest begins as soon as you pick up and read the book ‘Heretic's Dossier: Blacksmith's Confessional.’

Read this book to start the quest (Image via Bethesda)

If you highlight the quest, it will lead you to the Fahlbtharz ruins, which are in the mountainous northern region of Solstheim. Once you head inside the forge, a heretic named Hand Kenro Hlan will attack you. After killing him, you can loot him as it will give you many quest items, including a note, an unenchanted weapon, Fahlbtharz forge gem, Pyroil Tar, Kenro’s robes, and a helmet.

You can place the first gem in the forge, which is in the same room. Then read the note obtained from Kenro. It has directions to the cave where the heretics live. Reading it will highlight a marker in a cave near Raven Rock.

You must wear his clothes and helmet before entering the cave, as this will help you sneak into the heretic ruins. If you skip wearing it, the heretics will attack you. It will be hard to defeat them.

You can now head deeper into the cave without any hostile reaction and come upon the hall. From there, you must speak to Matriarch Drevlan. Three other quests are added upon interacting with her and reading the note she gives you. You must complete three quests and obtain the gems required at the forge in the Fahlbtharz ruins.

You will have to play these quests in Skyrim to obtain the gems and three masks required to solve a puzzle:

Buyer Beware: You will have to steal a mask from a buyer. First, you must locate the Redoran Guard marked with a quest objective. Tailing this guard will lead you to a cellar where the deal takes place. You can kill both the guard and the buyer and loot them. You will get the mask of Vivec. You gain one gem by looting the buyer.

Careless Curation: You will have to find Curate Melita in Kagrenzel. Upon reaching there you will find that the curator is missing. Here you can find the mask of Almalexia. This will then lead to you heading to Stony Creek Cave. You can either save her or kill her and take the mask of Sotha Sill.

Her Words Against Theirs: This quest involves spreading the word about the Tribunal. You will need to get the propaganda translated by the NPC indicated by the quest marker. You will need to skip to the next day for the translation to be complete. Then you head on to distribute the translated propaganda to the indicated people.

Ashen Heart: You must speak to Matriarch Drevlan after distributing propaganda. Ashen Heart quest begins when she hands you the keys to the armory. There is one gem here, and it is marked. This will lead you to a puzzle where you will have to put on the three masks on the statues: Vivec on the right, Almalexia in the middle, and Sotha Sil on the left. There will be three more targets with the last gem that you will need to kill.

You will now have three gems and can return to the forge in Skyrim's Fahlbtharz ruins. You can slot in the rest of the gems and use Pyroil Tar to begin enchanting the weapon. Place the unenchanted sword in the slot obtained by killing Kenro in the same room. With this, you can now use Trueflame to wreak havoc in Skyrim.

