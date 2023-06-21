How to get all twitch drop rewards for XDefiant open beta

XDefiant is back again, and all the players around the globe can try the game for free right now. After almost breaking the internet with its closed beta session, the game's developers hope to see massive success with the ongoing open beta. With its open beta now live, Ubisoft has also announced exciting new rewards for those who will watch the game on Twitch.

If you want to get those exclusive rewards, here is everything you need to know about them.

All Twitch drop rewards for XDefiant Open Beta and how to get them

For XDefiant's open beta, fans will receive the M870 and M249's Violet weapon skins. However, to earn these rewards, you must watch the stream for a specific time. Here is everything you need to do to earn XDefiant open beta rewards from Twitch Drop.

M870 "Violet" Weapon Skin:

During all the Open sessions and early access, June 20, 2023 (10 a.m. PDT, 7 p.m. CEST) to June 23, 2023 (11 a.m. PDT, 8 p.m. CEST),

Exclusive for partners

Watch Time: 1 Hour

M249 "Violet" Weapon Skin:

During all the Open sessions and early access, June 20, 2023 (10 a.m. PDT, 7 p.m. CEST) to June 23, 2023 (11 a.m. PDT, 8 p.m. CEST),

Exclusive for partners

Watch Time: 2 Hours

How do I connect my Ubisoft account to my Twitch account?

Fans who will watch the game on Twitch will receive exclusive weapon skins to use in-game, which will carry forward when XDefiant releases officially. However, one thing you need to remember is that the Twitch drops are only enabled for partner streamers on the platform.

Before opening a stream, the most important thing that you need to do is link your Twitch account with your Ubisoft account. Here is how Ubisoft's Twitch drop works:

Link your Twitch account to your Ubisoft account. If you have a console, you must also add your console account to your Ubisoft account. Then participate in Ubisoft's drop events to get those exclusive rewards. Go to your drop inventory, collect all your rewards, and use them in the game.

After launching its first closed beta session earlier this year, XDefiant immediately became one of the most hyped multiplayer FPS releases. The game offers fourteen different maps at launch. It also brought back Ubisoft's classic franchise characters as factions in the game. Each faction's different skills add an extra layer to the gameplay.

With Call of Duty facing criticism from its community, fans immediately declared Ubisoft's free-to-play shooter a CoD killer. Only time will tell whether the title will live up to the hype, but with its open beta being live right now, it's a great time to try it out. For more XDefiant-related news and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

