How to get Ubisoft's Anno 1404 History Edition for free

Ubisoft is currently giving away the Anno 1404 History Edition to celebrate its 35th anniversary.
Developed by Relatable Designs and Byte Blue, Anno 1404 is a real-time strategy game, released back in 2009. The title was remastered and re-released in 2020 as Anno 1404 History Edition, along with Anno 1602 History Edition, Anno 1503 History Edition, and Anno 1701 History Edition, as part of Anno History Collection.
After giving away Far Cry 3 and Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for free, Ubisoft is currently giving away the Anno 1404 History Edition for Free. Here's a look at how to claim the game for free and its spec requirements.
How to claim Anno 1404 History Edition for free before December 14
Ubisoft is currently giving away the Anno 1404 History Edition for free and players can grab it from December 6 to December 14, 2021. The giveaway is only available on the PC platform via Ubisoft Connect. Once claimed, the title will be permanently added to the player’s library. There are two distinct ways of claiming Anno 1404 History Edition.
From the website:
- Visit https://register.ubisoft.com/anno-1404/en-US
- Log in to the Ubisoft account.
- Click on Ubisoft Connect | PC as platform of choice.
- Then the website will give a prompt to either launch the Ubisoft Connect application or continue on Ubisoft Website.
- On choosing either of the options, the player will have Anno 1404 History Edition added to the library.
From Ubisoft Connect Application:
- Download and install the Ubisoft Connect PC application from https://ubisoftconnect.com/en-US/
- Log in to the Ubisoft Connect account.
- Go to the store tab and search for Anno 1404 History Edition.
- From there, select Get it for Free.
Anno 1404 History Edition System Requirments
The Anno 1404 History Edition is a modern day remaster of the original game. Compared to modern day titles, Anno 1404 is quite easy on the system. Here are the sec requirements:
Anno 1404 - History Edition System Requirements (Minimum)
- CPU: FX 4130 – 3.9 GHz, I3-3220 – 3.3 GHz
- RAM: 4 GB
- OS: Windows 7
- VIDEO CARD: GTX 660, R7 265
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
- SOUND CARD: Any
- FREE DISK SPACE: 7.8 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB
Anno 1404 - History Edition Recommended Requirements
- CPU: I5-4460 – 3.2 GHz, Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 4 GB
- OS: Windows 10
- VIDEO CARD: GTX 770, RX 470
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
- SOUND CARD: Any
- FREE DISK SPACE: 7.8 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB