How to get Underdog status in Brawl Stars?

The Underdog status in Brawl Stars is the frequently sought-after tag by players globally. It allows them to retain trophies even if they lose a match and also provides additional trophies during victories and draws. This status is only applicable during 3v3 matches and it is difficult to obtain it through regular gameplay. If you are lucky enough to get this status, you will be notified about it at the beginning of the match and also at the conclusion.

This article provides the main methods through which players can acquire the Underdog status in Brawl Stars.

Ways to get Underdog status in Brawl Stars

Method to attain the status (Image via Supercell)

Similar to real life, achieving the Underdog status in Brawl Stars offers significant rewards but is not accessible to every player. To qualify for this status, players must meet one or both of the following conditions:

1) Luck factor

In the 3v3 mode, entering solo will pair you with two unidentified players. If these teammates share an alliance and possess a Brawler Trophy count difference of 150 or more between them, you stand a chance of attaining the esteemed Underdog status in Brawl Stars.

2) Disparity in team strength and experience

Brawl Stars' 3v3 multiplayer mode entails either teaming up with unknown players or competing with your own team to dominate opponents' brawlers within the provided three-minute matches.

If your team significantly lacks experience compared to your opponents and has an average Brawler Trophy count difference of 150 or more, then all team members in your team can acquire the Underdog status, potentially earning up to 4 additional trophies during victories.

Trophy scenarios for Underdogs

Perks of Underdogs (Image via Supercell)

Typically, the total trophy count of a player is calculated by adding the individual Brawler Trophy count of all the brawlers that the player possesses. This number highlights the status of players during matches. Notably, the higher Trophy count players lose more trophies during a loss than a lower Trophy count players.

Winning streaks are the major factor that determines the bonus trophies for a player after their victory. There's a streak counter that starts after 2 victories providing one additional trophy after each victory. For instance, if a brawler wins 5 consecutive matches he will be awarded four additional trophies after the 5th match. It's important to note that the counter resets to zero once a player loses a match.

The Underdogs do not face the horrors of defeat as their trophies remain unchanged. However, they get 50% extra trophies for each victory, helping them progress in the game.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars:

Best Pearl build in Brawl Stars (2024) || Best Larry & Lawrie build in Brawl Stars (2024) || Best Kit build in Brawl Stars (2024)