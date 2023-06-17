How to get Valorant sensitivity in BattleBit 

Valorant and BattleBit are both first-person shooters but are pretty different from each other. The prior is much more tactical and slow-paced, where players must rely on different Agent abilities to win a round. BattleBit, on the other hand, is a massively multiplayer shooter where over 200 players engage in a battlefield to capture different areas on the map.

It has been gaining traction lately and has reached the top of the Steam charts, due to the experience it provides. The game features low-poly graphics and delivers Battlefield-like gameplay with vehicles, squads, and more.

At its core, it is a first-person shooter; hence, one's shooting skills will play a major role in determining the outcome of a match. Therefore, players who play Valorant currently and are willing to adapt to the shooting mechanics of the new game will have to tweak their sensitivity.

To make the transition easier, this guide will take a closer look at the easiest way to convert one's Valorant mouse sensitivity to BattleBit's.

How to easily convert Valorant sensitivity to BattleBit

Back in the day, converting sensitivity between games was a complicated process. Users had to consider the conversion rate, the FOV, and more. However, thanks to the work of numerous developers, there are a lot of online conversion tools that can execute the process within seconds. One such tool is Mouse-Sensitivity.com.

The website has a huge database of games, including BattleBit and Valorant, that facilitate quick and easy sensitivity conversion between the two titles. In fact, it is so in-depth that users can input the resolutions they will be playing the two games in, the aspect ratio, the monitor size, and more.

That said, considering that you are on the same setup and resolution, this is how you can get started with the conversion process:

1) First, head over to mouse-sensitivity.com

2) Now scroll down till you find the 'Convert to' and 'Convert from' sections.

3) Here, under the 'Convert from' list, select 'Valorant' and enter your sensitivity in the 'Sensitivity 1' box and your DPI in the 'DPI' box.

User-interface of Mouse-Sensitivity.com (Image via Mouse-Sensitivity.com)

4) Next, under the 'Convert to' list, select 'BattleBit Remastered.'

5) Now, click on the blue logo in the middle, and the conversion process begins.

Once that is done, your sensitivity will be converted. It will show the results in the 'Calculations' section. For example, a Valorant sensitivity of 0.45 is roughly 63 in BattleBit.

This is all there is to know about sensitivity conversion between the two games at the moment. The website also allows players to convert their sensitivities between a host of other titles, such as Apex Legends, Warzone 2, and more.

