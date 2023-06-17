Does BattleBit Remastered have controller support?

BattleBit Remastered is a new first-person (FPS) shooter on the block. Unlike the standard FPS games in the market today, this title has a unique approach when it comes to graphics. Visually, the game looks like a hybrid between Minecraft and a shooter. The game is finally available on Steam and is slowly rising in popularity.

Many players worldwide believe playing shooting games using a keyboard and a mouse is more convenient because it's easier to move and aim. The same holds for BattleBit Remastered, but unfortunately, the game does not offer complete controller support now.

How to enable controller support on BattleBit Remastered?

BATTLEBIT 🚀 JUNE 15TH ON STEAM @BattleBitGame



Here's a workaround that supports all standard controllers. 🧵 Controller Players, we are aware the support and functionality are lacking in-game. We have plans to improve it, unfortunately we were unable to do this before launch.Here's a workaround that supports all standard controllers. Controller Players, we are aware the support and functionality are lacking in-game. We have plans to improve it, unfortunately we were unable to do this before launch.Here's a workaround that supports all standard controllers. 👇🧵

BattleBit Remastered does offer partial controller support at this time. You will have to perform a small workaround to get your controller working with this game. To do so, first head into "Properties" on Steam. Once here, look for the option "Enable Steam Input" and check that box. Under default circumstances, this option should be turned on. However, if the option is turned off, you can click on it and re-enable it again.

With these two out of the way, you need to follow this link: steam://controllerconfig/671860/2989910468 and click "Apply Layout" on the window that opens. This should help you use your controller without effort on Steam for this game. However, you will have to enable some more settings.

Head into the game and then head into the "Settings" tab. Once here, you will have to toggle the following options under the "Controls" tab:

Toggle Lean

Toggle Dragging Players

Toggle Sprint

Once you've toggled these settings, you will be ready to experience BattleBit Remastered in its full glory with your controller. Based on the information provided by the developer, the controller layout has been designed using DS4, a software that allows you to use your DualShock 4 on your PC without any issues. In fact, not just the DualShock 4, the DS4 software also works well with the DualSense 5.

Unlike other shooters in the market today, BattleBit Remastered can support up to 256 players in a single lobby. Not only does this make the game quite chaotic, but it also makes it reasonably competitive.

The game is still in its early-access stages but has managed to grab the attention of many players worldwide. Based on the response it's received so far, this FPS game has the potential to take the world by storm. It's got minimalistic visuals and can run on systems with fundamental hardware too. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for this game shortly.

Poll : 0 votes