How to easily convert Valorant sensitivity to Apex Legends?

Apex Legends and Valorant are two very different games. Hence, players switching between the tactical shooter and battle royale title must adjust their sensitivity accordingly. This can be done manually by taking the help of a simple mathematical formula or using third-party tools.

Both titles demand the best of players in terms of aim and strategy. Those frequently playing at two different sensitivity levels might result in inconsistent performances in both games. Hence, to avoid such issues, this guide aims to assist players in converting their sensitivity values from Valorant to Apex Legends and vice versa.

Guide to converting Valorant sensitivity to Apex Legends

As mentioned earlier, changing sensitivity figures between the two titles is easy and won't take up much of your time. The sensitivity value of '1' in Valorant equals to a sensitivity level of '3.181818' in Apex Legends. Using this simple figure, you can quickly convert your sensitivity between both titles.

However, for those who don't wish to go the manual route and want a tool to automate the sensitivity process, numerous third-party services enable this conversion.

Aiming.pro is one such website that enables sensitivity conversion across different titles, including Warzone 2, Overwatch 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and more.

Sensitivity conversion (Image via Aiming.pro)

To use the website, simply head over to aiming.pro and navigate to the sensitivity convertor. Now select Valorant in the "Convert from" section. Then in the "Convert to" box, select Apex Legends. From thereon, enter your Valorant sensitivity in the "Sensitivity" box below the "Convert from" section.

This will automatically convert the sensitivity, which will be displayed in the Sensitivity box under Convert to.

Note: This article isn't sponsored by Aiming.pro. They are one of many third-party websites that offer in-game sensitivity conversion.

How does the gameplay in Valorant and Apex Legends differ?

Valorant is a tactical shooter. It is slower in pace and involves making strategic decisions while defending and attacking. It involves two teams of five players each, who pick Agents with unique abilities.

The goal is to plant the bomb and prevent it from being defused (for the attacking team) or eliminate all the adversaries. Meanwhile, for the defending team, the objective is to prevent the spike from being planted or take down all enemies.

Apex Legends, on the other hand, is a fast-paced shooter. It is a battle royale game, where teams of three players must survive and last till the end to win. Teams are dropped onto a map with 20 three-person squads, where they find loot and upgrades to overpower their enemies. Also, the characters possess unique abilities that assist them in the survival process.

Both games have their own ranked modes and allow players to be competitive in their ventures. However, both are quite different from each other. Riot Games' shooter title is slower in pace and often involves precision gunplay and proper utility usage. Apex Legends, on the other hand, is all about fast movement, quick aiming, and target-tracking ability.

This is all there is to know about converting sensitivity figures between the two games. Although you can use the same sensitivity figure across the two, it is recommended to go with a higher sensitivity value in the battle royale title.

Poll : 0 votes