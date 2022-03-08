How to get Vanguard Hunter bow in Horizon Forbidden West

Hunter bows in Horizon Forbidden West are great for shooting single arrows in rapid succession. Not to mention the various elemental arrows most are capable of firing to exploit any enemy’s weakness, machine or otherwise. Coils increase effectiveness exponentially.

With over a dozen Hunter bows in Horizon Forbidden West, it’s essential for Aloy to keep her bows up-to-date. Taking a weak bow into a fight can cripple her ability to take on machines and humans alike.

One bow, in particular, that’s great for weakening armor is the Vanguard Hunter Bow. It’s equipped with acid arrows that weaken armor and cause damage over time.

Horizon Forbidden West: Purchase Vanguard Hunter Bow in Scalding Spear

Scalding Spear is to the west of Plainsong (Image via Guerrilla Games)

To find and purchase the Vanguard Hunter Bow, you’ll have to visit Scalding Spear and speak to the Tenakth Hunter merchant stationed there. She’ll hand over the bow for the right price.

Before traveling that far west to Scalding Spear, Aloy needs permission to head into Tenakth lands. This is done by receiving a right of passage, which she earns during “The Embassy” main story quest.

Once completed, you can enter and exit Tenakth territory freely.

The Tenakth Hunter sells the bow (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Scalding Spear is located directly west of Plainsong. Rather than climb the nearby mountains, a road travels northwest, snaking around the hills. The settlement has a large, metal object protruding from the ground that’s hard to miss from a high vantage point.

The Tenakth Hunter merchant is on the eastern part of Scalding Spear. She’ll sell the Vanguard Hunter Bow for 1,437 Metal Shards, one Tideripper Circulator, and one Large Machine Core.

Heavyweight-class machines drop Large Machine Cores (Image via Guerrilla Games)

The closest and most accessible Tideripper site in Horizon Forbidden West is directly southeast of Plainsong, across the lake and hugging the edge of the map. Large Machine Cores can be looted from any heavyweight-class machine such as:

Behemoths

Dreadwings

Fireclaws

Rockbreakers

Shellsnappers

Slaughterspines

Sligherfangs

Stormbirds

Tiderippers

Tremortusks

Thunderjaws

There’s a good chance you’ll get a Large Machine Core from the Tideripper, in addition to the Tideripper Circulator. It’s worth noting that you do not have to shoot those machine parts off.

