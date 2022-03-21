How to get villagers to leave your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was given a fresh breath of life with the 2.0 update that was released back in November 2021. While fans were generally pleased with the huge influx of content that they received from the update, there were also some features that they believe the game is better off without.

One of the most common features that New Horizons players absolutely hate is the feature where villagers can randomly show up inside players' houses unannounced. However, there is a way with which players can avoid this unnecessary interaction if they wish to.

Avoiding unwanted Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers is not very difficult

Currently, there is no way in which players can stop villagers from entering their homes at all. However, there are some ways in which players can make villagers leave their homes faster.

Animal Crossing players can often find unwanted villagers inside their house even if they drop in for a short period of time to simply get something from storage. This can be quite annoying since these villagers expect some interaction from players, which will then prolong their visit.

However, players can avoid such situations using a simple trick. If they happen to be in a different room when the villagers walk into their house, players simply have to stay put in that room and not allow the villagers to see them. After some time with no interaction, the villagers will announce that they are leaving and exit the player's house.

Another method is to simply turn off the Switch console for an hour or so, after which point, the villagers will announce that they have been there for too long, and then leave.

Basically, the trick is to avoid interacting with the villagers for long enough to realize that there is probably no one at home, making their visit futile. While villager visits can be fun if the visiting villager is one of the player's favorites, the feature has been widely received negatively. Therefore, these methods are quick fixes to get out of situations where players have unwanted visitors they do not want to interact with.

