How to get Vitalized Dragontooth in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact released the Dragonspine Spear in version 1.2, and players must gather a rare resource called Dragontooth in order to obtain it.

The Dragonspine Spear, like the other Dragonspine-themed weapons, has the “Frost Burial'' ability, which gives attacks a chance to deal AoE Cryo damage via a large icicle.

To craft one with a blacksmith, players must gather eight Vitalized Dragontooth, 50 Starsilver, and a Northlander Polearm Billet (formerly known as a Prototype).

Making Vitalized Dragontooth in Genshin Impact

The Inazuma region is expected to be available in the 1.6 update coming this June. However, for now, players have continued to uncover new aspects of the most recently introduced region, Dragonspine.

Players already have the time to familiarize themselves with Dragonspine, owing largely to Albedo’s story quest. Players who want a powerful four-star weapon in the Dragonspine Spear continue to trek through the region south of Mondstadt.

The snowy mountain of Dragonspine is home to all four locations where players can find the Dragontooth resource. Each location has just a single Dragontooth, and they respawn every two days.

Since the resource is so rare, players who want to obtain or fully refine a Dragonspine Spear need to run several laps through Dragonspine over the span of several days or even weeks.

Dragontooth Locations

Genshin Impact Map: Dragontooth Locations

The four locations where players can find Dragontooth are:

A small island in the river north of Wyrmrest Valley Near the torches that are north of the Teleport Waypoint in western Wyrmrest Valley The cave in the giant ribcage of Wyrmrest Valley. On the shore west of the southeastern Teleport Waypoint

Upon collecting their first Dragontooth, players are given the Festering Fang questline, which prompts them to collect the other materials needed to create the spear.

Once a player has found four Dragontooth, they can go to the cave in Wyrmrest Valley to find the Dragon’s Core. Interacting with the Core allows players to vitalize their Dragontooth. Repeat this process once over, and enough Vitalized Dragontooth will be ready to make the Dragonspine Spear.

With the blueprints and all necessary materials in the inventory, Genshin Impact players can visit a blacksmith and forge their new four-star polearm.

