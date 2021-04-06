Top 5 Violetgrass locations in Genshin Impact

Violetgrass is a plant in Genshin Impact used to ascend the characters Qiqi and Xinyan.

Players can also use it for cooking several recipes, such as Black Back Perch Stew, and they can certainly expect more use for Violetgrass in future updates.

Violetgrass only grows on cliff sides, meaning gamers often have to climb or glide to farm the purple flower.

Where to find Violetgrass in Genshin Impact

#1 - Wuwang Hill

Genshin Impact map: Wuwang Hill

The cliffs of Wuwang Hill have plenty of Violetgrass scattered throughout. From the teleport waypoint at the southern portion of this map, players can head northeast to find a pit with some enemies at the bottom and with three Violetgrass on the walls.

Players can also find Violetgrass above the small lake to the southwest of that waypoint and in the cliffs south of Qingce Hill.

#2 - Huaguang Stone Forest

Genshin Impact map: Huaguang Stone Forest

Players can find a decent amount of this item along this route, though it is the most tedious to traverse. Some Violetgrass sit high on the rock pillars while others are near the ground, making it easy for them to be out of sight.

A solid strategy for farming this route is to go to a nearby teleport waypoint at high elevation, then gliding to the marked locations.

#3 - Surrounding Mingyun Village

Genshin Impact map: Mingyun Village

The cliffs all around Mingyun Village supply Violetgrass, and players can find several growing west of the waterfall north of the village.

The Statue of Seven south of the village is a great place to start for sweeping the southern and western Violetgrass.

#4 - Below Guili Plains

Genshin Impact map: cliffs north of Liyue Harbor

Players can find Violetgrass in this area by first starting at the teleport waypoint north of Liyue Harbor (the eastern one on the map above) and heading down to sweep the cliffs.

Players should head straight south, then sweep west out toward the trail.

#5 - Lingju Pass

Genshin Impact map: Lingju Pass

Players can find a handful of Violetgrass in Lingju Pass. From the center of Lingju Pass, where the big tree is, players should look to the cliffs to the west and southwest.

There are also several Violetgrass on the plateau cliffs by the trailhead on the east.

