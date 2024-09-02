How to get Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops for free

As the new season approaches, Focus Entertainment announces a series of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops that players can get for free. Twitch drops are an interesting feature where players are rewarded for watching streams from their favorite games and streamers, allowing them to earn limited-edition or timed gifts.

Here's how you can get the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops for free.

Everything you need to know to get the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops for free

How to get the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops

Watch the Twitch streams of the game and earn free rewards (Image via Focus Entertainment)

You can get the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops by linking your Twitch and PROS accounts. You can do so by heading to the official Twitch drops page.

After linking your accounts, head over to Twitch and watch Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 streams. After watching the streams for an hour, you will be rewarded with specific cosmetics.

What are the rewards of the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops can be earned by watching eligible streams (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Those who watch Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 streams on Twitch for an hour will be rewarded with the following cosmetics:

Porphyr Shield Bolt Rifle - Watch one hour of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on Twitch between September 17, 2024 (12 am Central European time) and September 30, 2024 (11:59 pm Central European time)

- Watch one hour of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on Twitch between September 17, 2024 (12 am Central European time) and September 30, 2024 (11:59 pm Central European time) Porphyr Shield Chainsword - Watch one hour of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on Twitch between September 4, 2024 (6 pm Central Europe time) and September 16, 2024 (11:59 pm Central Europe time)

- Watch one hour of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on Twitch between September 4, 2024 (6 pm Central Europe time) and September 16, 2024 (11:59 pm Central Europe time) Porphyr shield powerfist: Watch an hour of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 V.I.P streams on Twitch between September 4, 2024 (6 pm Central Europe time) and September 30, 2024 (11:59 pm Central Europe time).

Apart from these two cosmetics, you can earn additional V.I.P. drops from selected channels of popular streamers. Some of the streamers who are part of the V.I.P drops are:

Alexcalpo

Anniefuschia

Alphacast

Pressea

Burkeblack

Cletus Bueford

Cohhcarnage

Crream

Cyborgangel

Deadlyslob

These streamers have received early access to Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 and such events are a great way to build interest among the gaming community.

You can earn another cosmetic by Supporting a Streamer. Players who purchase a minimum of two subscriptions of any tier to any channel streaming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 between September 4, 2024 (6 pm Central Europe time) and September 30, 2024 (11:59 pm Central Europe time) will be rewarded with the Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol skin.

How to link Twitch account with PROS to get Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops for free

Link your accounts to earn the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops for free (Image via Focus Entertainment)

You can easily connect your Twitch profile with PROS by heading to your PROS account and going to the Account tab. From thereon, head over to Connections and select Twitch.

Follow the steps and log in with your Twitch credentials to authorize and successfully link both accounts to become eligible for free Twitch drops. After linking, head over to any eligible stream and watch for the specified hours to earn your rewards.

What are the eligible channels to get the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Twitch drops for free

Earn rewards from eligible streams (Image via Focus Entertainment)

You can easily find an eligible channel by heading to a stream playing Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. During the stream, pay attention to the top of the chat. If it is an eligible stream, a notification will state it is a part of the Twitch Drops campaign.

Additionally, you do not need to own Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 to earn and claim these rewards. Redeem these rewards from the Drops tab on your Twitch account within seven days to permanently claim them. Once claimed, they become available when you purchase the game or log in after the event.

