There is no shortage of enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. Sure, Tyranids are a threat to all of mankind, but they aren't the only things creeping around in the grimdark. In the 42nd Millennium, chaos lurks in every corner, watching, waiting for the perfect moment to strike fear into the pious. Heresy is afoot, and the Adeptus Astartes have more than their fair share to deal with.

The focus on the campaign will see you planetside, trying to take back Kadaku from the Tyranid. However, as mentioned, they are not the only enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. You will also encounter demons from the Immaterium and face them down in glorious combat, in the name of the God Emperor.

Read on to find out about the different types of enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2.

All enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 and their combat capabilities

As mentioned, while playing as Captain Titus, you will also be facing off against the forces of evil. Some of the enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 have been officially revealed. However, there are likely many more out there yet to be showcased. Here's a run of all enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 revealed so far and their combat capabilities.

Tyranid Warrior

Tyranid Warrior (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Tyranid Warrior is one of the most common types of bioforms used by a Tyranid swarm. As an Ultramarine, you can easily gut them using one of many weapons in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. However, at times, they can be quite a challenge to put down.

According to the lore, there are over 200 known variants of Tyranid Warriors. Their physiology is changed as needed by their Hive Fleet. This allows them to adapt to any environment or given situation on the battlefield. Some of these variants are even known to carry ranged weapons.

Hormagaunt

Hormagaunt (Image via Focus Entertainment)

A lone Hormagaunt is barely a challenge for an Imperial Guard, as the latter can burn a hole through them using their Lasgun. However, the Hormagaunt's strength lies not in their combat prowess, but sheer numbers. Although weak individually, in a swarm, they can overrun a Space Marine if left unchecked.

Their voracious appetite is only second to their ability to reproduce en masse. For this reason, when a Hive Fleet approaches a planet, Hormagaunts are seeded onto the target world by Mycetic Spores. Once planetside, they consume and multiply, rampaging and leaving a trail of entrails wherever they go. If you spot a few of them amassing, consider thinning the herd as soon as possible.

Zoanthrope

Perhaps one of the weirdest enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, Zoanthropes are powerful psykers. Rather than engage in physical combat, these creatures enjoy partaking in mental gymnastics, so to speak. They can cause normal humans to go insane. The Imperial Guard are well aware of this and tend to avoid them.

They can also shoot Warp energy blasts and create telekinetic energy bubbles around themselves. This shields and protects them from all kinds of weapons. In fact, they can even deflect physical attacks.

What makes them particularly annoying is that they serve as beacons. They can relay the commands of the Hive Mind to other Tyranids. Suffice it to say that taking them out will be a top priority.

Ravener

Ravener (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Ravener is sort of a variant of a Tyranid Warrior, but far more powerful in certain ways. It is one of the most powerful enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. It specializes in rapid assault and can dig underground, from where it can launch surprise attacks.

Some of these creatures often have their own bio-weaponry. Rather than carrying weapons, it's built into them. This makes it particularly dangerous in close-quarter situations, but they can be taken out safely using heavy firepower. This is where Heavy Bolters and Meltas will come in handy. Nevertheless, it's best not to underestimate these creatures in battle. If you come across one, gut it as soon as you can.

Spore Mine and Gargoyle

Spore Mines and Gargoyles (Image via Focus Entertainment)

It's all fun and games during a Tyranid invasion until Spore Mines are deployed. Unlike proximity mines that donate when a target is near, these only trigger when a non-Tyranid entity is nearby. When they explode, poisons, toxins, viruses, and corrosive chemicals are released. Suffice to say, if you are a Guardsman, things are likely not ending well for you.

If that sounds bad, you will also have to deal with Gargoyles. Often called "Hellbats," they are usually the first signs of a Tyranid attack. Given their speed and agility, they can overrun defenses or circumvent them by flying. Of course, anti-air measures are in place, but given their sheer numbers, taking them out is impossible.

To make matters worse, they emit a high-pitched scream before they release a ball of bio-plasma from their mouth. It goes without saying that it will not feel very pleasant on the skin if on an Imperial Guard. Since you'll be playing as a Space Marine, the thick plates of hardened ceramite will protect you, but you are not invulnerable. Either thin the herd or consider repositioning to a safer area.

Lictor

Lictor (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Out of the many enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, the Lictor is one you must avoid or kill as soon as possible. In the Grimdark, being killed by a Tyranid is one thing, but having your brains extracted is another; this is precisely what the Lictor does.

The Lictor is perhaps one of the smartest enemies you will encounter in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. It acts as a vanguard or scout for the main Tyranid invasion force and seeks out targets to quite literally consume for information.

It has a chameleonic carapace that renders it all but invisible, allowing it to get within striking range of targets. Once the victim has been killed, the Lictor will extract their brain matter and cerebrospinal fluid. It will then sift through and analyze their memories before passing on the strategic information.

Carnifex

Carnifex (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Tyranid Warrior and Ravener might be tough enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, but they pale in comparison to a Carnifex. These monstrous creatures are living tanks of the Tyranid army. They are used as shock troops to carry out assaults on entrenched positions and for besieging fortified locations. Suffice to say, small arms fire does not affect them.

To make matters even worse, there are a few variants of the Carnifex, each evolved to carry out a specialized task. To understand just how powerful these enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 are, consider them the Tyranid equivalent of Space Marine Dreadnought, or even more powerful at times.

Chaos Cultists

Chaos Cultists (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Chaos Cultists are one of the weakest enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. They are nothing more than cannon fodder for a Space Marine. They appear in large numbers and soak up bullets like a sponge; this is why you have melee weapons. Save the ammo, and get into the mass to create some red mist.

Chaos Cultists are usually indistinguishable from normal people. However, under their clothes, they are tattooed and branded with sigils of corruption. Some are open about it and have their own brand of armor, but for the most part, they tend to stay incognito, especially in Hive Worlds

This can be seen in Warhammer 40k: Darktide, wherein you join a squad to purge Xenos living in the underbelly of Hive Worlds. That said, they aren't much of a threat to Space Marines. As mentioned, save the ammo, and rush into them using one of the many Melee weapons available in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2.

Rubric Marines

Rubric Marines (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Rubric Marines are some of the more unique enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2. As the name suggests, they are Space Marines without a soul. They are the spectral remnants of Adeptus Astartes that are now trapped in their suits of armor. Thanks to the trickery of Tzeentch, the Thousand Sons Traitor Legion was protected from the corrupting effects of Chaos, but in a twisted manner.

They now serve Tzeentch and his grand scheme. It would seem that betraying the God Emperor during the Horus heresy sealed their fate in more ways than one. These once proud Space marines are now no more than servants to be commanded at will.

However, do not let your guard down. While only their spectral remnants may occupy their armor, they are still worthy foes in battle. Take caution while despatching these enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2.

In conclusion, the types of enemies in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 are diverse and dangerous, to say the least. There are a few more that are yet to be revealed, and as such, this article will be updated over time.

