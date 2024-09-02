The editions of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 are as diverse as legions of the Adeptus Astartes. These editions offer unique perks, and cosmetics, as well as pre-order bonuses when purchased before release. All editions contain the base game and the only difference lies in access to certain items as well as the season pass.

Here's a deep dive into all editions of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2.

These are all editions of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

1) Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (Base edition)

This is the base variant of the editions of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

This is the base edition of the game which contains the full game and no other cosmetics or packs. Players who pre-order this edition are also given the Macragge's Chosen DLC as a Pre-order bonus.

The Macragge's Chosen DLC grants players a unique pauldron with a Crux Terminatus design and exclusive skins for the Chainsword and the Bolt Rifle. These cosmetics can be equipped in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s campaign and multiplayer modes.

These are the prices of the base edition across platforms:

PC : $59.99

: $59.99 PlayStation : $69.99

: $69.99 Xbox: $69.99

2) Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition

This is one of the top editions of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Gold edition is the variant that contains the base game and the season pass. Players who pre-order the Gold edition of the game are also given the Macragge's Chosen DLC as a bonus.

The Season Pass is one of the highlights of the game and offers additional content such as new chapter champions, skins, weapons, and armor. These items and cosmetics will be given in four phases and will include additional content in the coming future.

This is one of the premium editions of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 that also offers early access to the game, allowing players to rally against the Tyranids on September 5, 2024, four days ahead of its official release on September 9, 2024.

These are the prices of the Gold edition across platforms:

PC : $89.99

: $89.99 PlayStation : $99.99

: $99.99 Xbox: $99.99

3) Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition

The Ultra edition is the best among all editions of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Ultra Edition is the top variant of the game containing all cosmetics and additional rewards. This edition contains the base game, the season pass, and the Ultramarines Champion Pack. Players who pre-order the Ultra edition are also given the Macragge's Chosen DLC as a bonus, similar to the other two editions of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2.

The Ultramarines Champion Pack includes a full-body Power Armour skin and a Heavy Bolter skin based on the colors and iconography of the warriors of Ultramar. These cosmetics can be only used in the game's Eternal War and Operations mode.

This is the most premium among the editions of Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 and allows players access on September 5, 2024, four days ahead of its official release date.

These are the prices of the Ultra edition across platforms:

PC : $99.99

: $99.99 PlayStation : $109.99

: $109.99 Xbox: $109.99

