How to get Weavile in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Several classic Pokemon received new forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It’s been a common trend since Pokemon Sun and Moon.

One Pokemon, in particular, received a Hisuian form and a new evolution to go with it: Sneasler. While Sneasler has an interesting typing (Fighting and Poison), some trainers might want the original Dark and Ice-type that Weavile had. You won’t find one roaming the lands of the Hisuian region, but it can still be found.

If you’re looking for Weavile in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Weavile in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

How to locate Johtonian Sneasel and Weavile

A Sneasel gearing up for evolution (Image via YouTube/PerfectParadox)

Unfortunately, finding the Johtonian form of Weavile (and Sneasel) isn’t done by roaming the countryside. Instead, it’s done by visiting space-time distortions and finding Sneasel in the wild. These won’t appear until later in the game, specifically after you’ve defeated the Noble Pokemon Kleavor.

Rare and high-level Pokemon can appear within space-time distortions, like Gengar and even the starters in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Bring a strong team if you want any chance of catching a Johtonian Sneasel or Weavile.

Most importantly, only the space-time distortions in the Obsidian Fieldlands will harbor Johtonian Sneasels and the more rare Weaviles.

How to evolve Johtonian Sneasel

If you didn’t have any luck catching a Weavile, the next best thing is catching a Johtonian Sneasel. In fact, it’s better if you go with the base evolution anyways. They’re easier to find and catch within space-time distortions.

With a Johtonian Sneasel in hand, you can instead evolve it into Weavile. To do that, you will need a Razor Claw. If you were lucky, the Sneasel you caught might already have one equipped. Sneasels have a chance of holding one, but it isn’t guaranteed.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you weren’t so lucky, either catch more Johtonian Sneasels in space-time distortions or use Merit Points at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. To evolve your Johtonian Sneasel, make sure it’s nighttime, then use the Razor Claw. This will trigger its evolution into Weavile.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha