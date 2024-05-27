How to get Whetstone in V Rising?

Whetstone in V Rising is a blacksmithing item required for crafting gear like Merciless Weapons and Explosive boxes. It can also be used for crafting the Grinder, a key tool required for turning raw materials into bricks and dust. That said, there are two ways to acquire Whetstone in V Rising. One is slaying a strong boss while the other is to sneak your way into enemy territory.

In this guide, we will run you through both methods so you can have an easier time finding Whetstone in V Rising and quickly upgrade your gear.

Steps to get Whetstone in V Rising

1) Collecting Whetstone from Bandit Camps

Whetstones can be found by searching thoroughly in the bandit camps (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube @PaperBoatInc)

The first method for obtaining Whetstone in V Rising is by simply invading bandit camps scattered throughout Bandit Armory, an area to the west of Farbane Woods.

Trending

Once you’ve made your way into the bandit-infested area, check your map and hover over bandit camps to see if the camps contain Whetstones. If they do, you’re good to go.

Whetstones can be found in almost everything inside an enemy camp. They may appear as a drop from slain enemies, looting chests, breaking barrels, and searching in corpses. So you’ll need to search thoroughly to get your hands on this item.

2) Crafting recipe for Whetstone in V Rising

Crafting recipe for Whetstones can be acquired after beating Grayson the Armorer boss (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube @Rodwenn)

If you’re tired of searching through enemy camps, there’s a much more reliable way of acquiring Whetstones. However, it may not be the easiest. You need to defeat Grayson the Armorer boss in the Farbane Woods to get your hands on the crafting recipe for Whetstones.

It is a level 27 boss who can be quite difficult because of its fast melee and projectile attacks. However, you can still defeat him. Level yourself up to 20 to 25 and craft Merciless weapons with Whetstones using the previous method to have a better chance in this fight.

Once defeated, head to the forge to craft Whetstones using the following items:

Copper Ingot

12 Stone Dust

Furnace does take a short while to craft Whetstones but you can leave crafting in the background and clear bandit camps to stack up on Whetstones quickly.

How to use Whetstone in V Rising

Prioritize crafting the Grinder after acquiring Whetstones (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube @PotatoBoatInc)

As already mentioned, Whetstones can be used to craft multiple items including Merciless Weapons and Grinder. We recommend you craft Grinder as the first item after acquiring Whetstones as it’ll give you access to Stone Dust, a key ingredient for crafting more Whetstones.

Here are the materials required to craft a Grinder in V Rising:

Four Copper Ingots

Eight Planks

Four Whetstones

Once you acquire a grinder, craft Stone bricks and you will receive Stone Dust as a byproduct. This will allow you to craft multiple Merciless Weapons without needing to grind for Whetstones at the bandit camps.

Check out more game-related articles here:

Tips for getting started in V Rising || How to farm Unsullied Hearts in V Rising? || How to get Blood Crystals in V Rising

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback