How to get Blood Crystals in V Rising

Materials such as Blood Crystals in V Rising that are required for crafting become increasingly rare once you reach the late game. These items are important ingredients required to make another rare resource known as the Onyx Tear. A lot of late-game items like Legendary Weapons and structures require Onyx Tears as a crafting or upgrade material.

Therefore, it is necessary to farm a decent chunk of Blood Crystals to ensure an easier late game. This guide will tell you where to farm Blood Crystals in V Rising to help you conquer high-level bosses.

Where to farm Blood Crystals in V Rising?

Blood Crystals can be farmed in Dracula’s Demise (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube @Horizon Gaming)

Blood Crystals are found in Blood Crystal Nodes spread across Dracula’s Demise area. You can reach this place by making your way north of the Dunley Farmlands. Once in that area, search for rocks with red-colored crystals sticking out of them. Simply hit these rocks with any Dark Silver or higher level weapon to obtain Blood Crystals.

It is best if you equip some high-level gear and level yourself up to level 60 before starting your hunt, as the place is full of level 80+ monsters. However, if you’re strong enough, you can unlock a useful ability by defeating the level 83 Lord Styx the Night Champion boss. Upon beating him, you will obtain the recipe for Onyx Tear, Bat Form Vampire Power, and Blood Key.

The Bat Form Vampire Power will let you turn yourself into a Bat and fly over the area, making it easy to farm Blood Crystal in V Rising while avoiding enemy encounters.

How to use Blood Crystals in V Rising?

Blood Crystals can be used to craft Onyx Tears at the Anvil (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube @Horizon Gaming)

The main use of Blood Crystal is in crafting Onyx Tears. You can make one of the latter using an anvil and the following items:

120 Blood Crystals

Four Gold Ingots

Four Power Cores

Now you can head to the Ancerstral Forge in V Rising to get your hands on Legendary Weapons. To obtain one of these, you will require a shattered Legendary Weapon, three Onyx Tears, and one Primal Blood Essence.

Since one Onyx Tears takes 120 Blood Crystals in V Rising, you will need a total of 360 Blood Crystals for a single Legendary Weapon.

Since obtaining such equipment takes a substantial amount of time investment, it is recommended that you start farming Blood Crystals and learn to make batteries in V Rising as early as possible.

This concludes our Blood Crystal in V Rising guide, you can check out more game-related articles below:

