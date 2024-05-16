How to get Onyx Tear in V Rising?

Onyx Tear in V Rising is one of the most important materials for upgrading your gear. It allows you to restore shattered Legendary Weapons back to their original status. So if you want some of the strongest weapons that the game has to offer, you'll need to get your hands on Onyx Tear.

However, this is easier said than done, and getting Onyx Tear in V Rising can be quite tricky. But we're here to show you how, let's get into it.

How players can get Onyx Tear in V Rising

Onyx Tears can be crafted or found as a drop for defeating enemies (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/TerribleTimmy)

There are two ways to get Onyx Tear in V Rising. Firstly, you can get this item as a drop by defeating Lvl 74+ enemies. Alternatively, you can craft Onyx Tear in V, but you will need to unlock its recipe. This can be done by defeating Lord Styx the Night Champion, who is a level 79 Blood Boss.

You can find him roaming around the Cursed Forest. Make sure you're properly equipped to take on the Night Champion since he can be quite deadly. Once you've defeated him, you will get the recipes for Onyx Tear, Blood Key, and the Bat Form Vampire Power.

Now you can head over to an Anvil to craft your Onyx Tear. You will need to get Blood Merlot, 3x Power Cores, 3x Dark Silver Ingots, and 3x Gold Ingots to craft this item. Now, take your Onyx Tear over to the Ancestral Forge to get your hands on Legendary Weapons.

Onyx Tears open the way for some awesome weapons in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/TerribleTimmy)

Whenever you wish to restore a Legendary Weapon, you will need 3x Onyx Tears and one Primal Blood Essence. So it's best to get a constant supply of Onyx Tears. Learning how to make Charged Batteries and Blood Merlot will make things easier. If you find yourself running short on shattered Legendary Weapons to restore, then focus on defeating Blood Bosses that are Level 75+.

These enemies will drop shattered Legendary Weapons upon defeat. These can then be restored at the Ancestral Forge. Now, you know everything you need to know about Onyx Tear and its uses in V Rising.

