Batteries in V Rising are key to getting some of the best weapons this title has to offer. Along with new bosses and enemies, batteries made their way into this game with the Gloomrot expansion. They allow you to craft Power Cores, which are important for unlocking and upgrading key items in your inventory.

However, Power Cores can't be crafted until you get your hands on Charged batteries in V Rising. This can be a little tricky, but we've got you covered. This article will show you how to charge batteries in V Rising.

Here's how you can charge batteries in V Rising

You need to get depleted batteries before getting charged ones (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/S4nd_Man)

Before you can charge batteries in V Rising, you must get your hands on a few empty ones. You can find depleted batteries almost anywhere across the areas of Gloomrot. While you're here, make sure you kill all enemies, break all crates, and loot as many chests as you can to get a decent supply of depleted batteries. Radium Alloy in V Rising can also be found while exploring Gloomrot.

If you're having trouble finding batteries, a visit to the northern part of Gloomrot can prove to be fruitful. However, it is advised to set down a temporary base before you explore this region.

The enemies around Northern Gloomrot can be deadly and will give even the most seasoned players a run for their money. Hence, setting up a base will allow you to have a drop point between runs.

You can find Lightning Harvesters on Stormdrain Hills (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/S4nd_Man)

Hunting Gattlers and Zappers is another efficient way to get depleted batteries in V Rising. Once you feel like you have enough on your hands, you can head over to any Lightning Harvester in the area to charge your depleted batteries.

You can completely exhaust a Lightning Harvester by charging 10 batteries. Waiting a day will allow the Harvester to cool down and charge more batteries for you. There are plenty of Lightning Harvesters to be found around the map of V Rising; make sure you get full use of all of them to get a healthy amount of charged batteries.

Stormdrain Hills and Thunderstrike Peak are two points of interest where you can find Lightning Harvesters. You now know everything to know about charging batteries.

