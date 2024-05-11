Greater Blood Essence in V Rising is a material you'll constantly need. There are three kinds of Blood Essence in this title: Blood Essence, Greater Blood Essence, and Primal Blood Essence. While the normal variant is easy to come by, the same can't be said for Greater Blood Essence. However, it's still easier than obtaining Primal Blood Essence which can be a nightmare to get.

While it can be tricky to get your hands on Greater Blood Essence in V Rising, this article will assist you by explaining the process.

Here's how to obtain Greater Blood Essence in V Rising

A Blood Press will help you craft Greater Blood Essence (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/Kibbles Gaming)

Greater Blood Essence can be obtained through several ways. Perhaps the easiest method is to farm enemies for this material. However, Greater Blood Essence only drops from enemies above level 20 so make sure you're well equipped for the fight.

If farming seems like too much work, you can also craft Greater Blood Essence in V Rising. But you'll only be able to craft this item after defeating Tristan The Vampire, who can be spotted around Dunley Farmlands and Farbane Woods. This is a level 46 boss, so stick to farming until you're strong enough to take him on.

Unsullied Hearts are easy to farm in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/Kibbles Gaming)

Once Tristan The Vampire has been defeated, you can craft Greater Blood Essence in V Rising by using either four Unsullied Hearts or 200 Blood Essence on a Blood Press. This might sound like a lot, but with a high enough level, you should have no trouble farming Blood Essence. Farming Unsullied Hearts is also fairly simple so you should have no shortage of crafting materials.

It's best to start looking for Greater Blood Essence as long as you have your basics covered. Using this material, you can upgrade and build your castle. When used to craft Servant Coffins, Greater Blood Essence will also give you access to NPC servants. What good would a Vampire lord be without his army of darkness to command?

That covers everything about obtaining Greater Blood Essence.

