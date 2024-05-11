How to get Reinforced Planks in V Rising

Reinforced Planks are one of the first and most necessary crafting resources that you'll look for in V Rising. While the opening few hours of the game won't see much use for these resources, once you start upgrading your castle, and making adjustments across different floors, you'll eventually run out of Reinforced Planks to do so.

Fortunately, obtaining and farming Reinforced Planks in V Rising is quite easy, as long as you know where to look for them. Like any other resource, the materials required to craft the Reinforced Planks are random drops from enemies, meaning there's no specific way to farm them.

However, there are strategies you can employ to get an endless supply of these resources. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get Reinforced Planks in Stunlock Studios' action role-playing game.

How to craft Reinforced Planks in V Rising?

The process of crafting Reinforced planks is fairly straightforward. You just need to combine plank and iron ingot to create a Reinforced Plank. You can get planks and lumber from trees in the woods you harvest across the map, so getting this resource is pretty easy. You can essentially get an endless supply of planks on public servers.

You can get planks from raiding encampments (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Simply take the lumber to the sawmill to get yourself a handful of planks for crafting. However, iron ingots are comparatively rarer and found in specific regions.

The best place to farm iron ingots in the early game is the Haunted Iron Mine in the Dunley Farmlands. However, like any other dungeon in V Rising, these abandoned mines are crawling with enemies and bosses.

Farming iron ingots can often end up being fatal, especially if you try to do so without a proper loadout or build. Additionally, the amount of iron ingots you can get depends on the server. Resources gathered in V Rising usually vary for each server.

Suppose you're not confident about making it out alive out of the mines. In that case, farm iron ingots in small encampments across the map, as they usually have significantly less number of enemies. Check the encampments in the map menu first, and see if they have iron ingots or raw iron as rewards.

Lastly, if you want another easy way to gather Reinforced Planks, you can simply go out raiding for them in public servers. However, note that much like any other resource in V Rising, Reinforced Planks are a random drop. Fortunately, the drop chance of these early-game resources is quite high.