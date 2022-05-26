How to set up a dedicated server in V Rising

V Rising doesn't restrict players to servers created specifically for the game, allowing them to use private dedicated servers. Players have the freedom to select a game mode and choose a server to play on. This will pit them against others who have chosen the same server, and they can advise their friends to join as well.

Those who want to play with a tighter circle of gamers can truly play their own way with a dedicated server. There are three surefire ways to set one up and start a lasting V Rising server.

How to set up a dedicated V Rising server via Steam

The dedicated server tool can be downloaded directly through Steam (Image via Valve)

V Rising is available as an Early Access title on Steam. Players need to purchase the game there in order to play it and create a dedicated server through any of the following methods.

Steam:

Once the game is downloaded, Steam itself can be used to set up a dedicated server. Open Steam and type in "V Rising Dedicated Server" in the search bar. Install the tool that appears in the search. Right-click on the server tool after it has been downloaded. Go to Manage and then Browse Local Files. This will open up the folder that allows players to configure the server settings.

How to create a server with SteamCMD

A look at the SteamCMD client (Image via SteamCMD)

SteamCMD is a common method for Steam users to create dedicated servers for all types of games. This can be done for V Rising as well. To start, players need to download the SteamCMD client.

Follow these steps after downloading it:

Unzip the files and extract them to a folder named SteamCMD Run the steamcmd.exe file for the startup process to begin Type "login anonymous" into the window that pops and hit enter Type in "App_update 1829350" and hit enter Files will be downloaded, and players can hit exit afterward Go into the SteamCMD folder that was created and find the VRisingDedicatedServer file by moving through Steamapps/common to access the server configuration.

How to rent a server from GPortal

A promotional image for GPortal (Image via GPortal)

The final method uses GPortal. GPortal hosts the game's official servers, and players can even rent their own private dedicated ones. Just head to the service's V Rising page on their website to do so.

Players can select a server plan or create a custom configuration they choose. While it does cost money to rent a server, it takes away all the hassle of having to configure the server independently.

Configuring server settings

If one of the first two methods is chosen, then players need to head to the folder hosting their server files. Enter that folder and follow the steps to configure the server settings:

Right-click on start_sever_example.bat and select Edit

and select Edit In the last line of the file editor, add a server name in quotations after -serverName, and a save name file after -saveName

and a save name file after Save and quit the file

Navigate to the VRisingServer_Data/StreamingAssets/Settings folder next

folder next Open the ServerHostSettings.json file and change the Name and SaveName portion to the same that was entered in the previous file

file and change the Name and SaveName portion to the same that was entered in the previous file There is a section for a Password and a Description that can be filled out only to allow trusted players and let them know what they should expect when joining

Make a note of the Port and QueryPort numbers

Save and exit

This is how the server is set up, with the ServerGameSettings section providing options such as PVP and PVE availability. After this, making the server dedicated and live is the next step.

Turn on the server by launching the start_server_example.bat file

file When the black window appears and the lines of text form, the server will be running

At this point, join the server, create a new character, then quit the game and shut down the server

To shut the server off, open the file again, click in the black area of the window, press Ctrl+C, type Y, and hit enter

Access the save-data/Saves/v1/[your server's save name] folder

folder Delete every autosave folder and file here except for the SessionId.json file

file Type %Appdata%\..\LocalLow\Stunlock Studios\VRising\Saves\v1 into the Windows Explorer bar

into the Windows Explorer bar Find the V Rising save folder for the server that is scheduled to become dedicated

Make a backup of the files just to be safe, and copy all autosave folders into the save-data/Saves/v1/[your server's save name] folder

folder Go back to %Appdata%\..\LocalLow\Stunlock Studios\VRising\Saves\v1 and copy the ServerGameSettings.json and ServerHostSettings.json files

and copy the and files Move to %Appdata%\..\LocalLow\Stunlock Studios\VRisingServer and paste the files from the previous step there

Go back to the first step and turn the V Rising server on after everything else has been accomplished. Join the server that was created and begin playing on the private and dedicated server.

