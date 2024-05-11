How to obtain Radium Alloy in V Rising

Radium Alloy is easily one of the most useful and probably rarest crafting materials in V Rising. As an end-game resource, it is only available to you after you hit level 60 or above. This is because that's basically the baseline requirement to explore Gloomrot without getting overwhelmed by enemies. This is the location where you get the material.

V Rising, much like any other action role-playing game, offers multiple different playstyles through weapons and augments. As you progress through this title, you will amass a massive inventory of weapons and trinkets that you can repurpose for your build to craft your very own playstyle based on how you prefer to approach combat.

However, to make these weapons viable, you need resources and access to the Ancestral Forge, which you can only do via the Radium Alloy. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to obtain this material in Stunlock Studios' vampiric action role-playing game.

How to craft Radium Alloy in V Rising?

Once you do make it to the end-game and enter Gloomrot, you can find Radium Alloy in the Trancendum Machine Factory and the Trancendum Power Plant regions of the map. However, unlike other resources, it cannot be farmed endlessly. There's a very finite amount of it available in Gloomrot and other end-game regions.

Radium Alloy can be crafted after defeating one of the dungeon bosses in Gloomrot (Image via Stunlock Studios)

However, if you unlock the crafting recipe for Radium Alloy, you can technically get an endless supply of the resource, granted you have access to the materials that are needed to make it. The recipe can be obtained by defeating Angram the Purifier in the Pools of Rebirth, south of Gloomrot.

The materials needed to craft Radium Alloy are:

4x sulphur

60x tech scraps

1x sludge-filled canister

Both sulphur and tech scraps can be obtained by defeating the enemies in Gloomrot and other end-game dungeons in V Rising. However, to get the sludge-filled canister, you'll need to first unlock the empty canister recipe, which you can get by defeating Ziva the Engineer in the Trancendum Machine Factory.

Once you have the empty canister in your possession, you can transform it into a sludge-filled canister by interacting with the yellow sludge lakes in Gloomrot.

Radium Alloy was initially added with the game's Gloomrot expansion when it was in early access. This was meant to be among the end-game regions in V Rising, packed with new locales for players to explore, enemies to fight, as well as powerful loot to find and work toward. The expansion also came with new resources and craftables for your castle.

Radium Alloy was added as one of these additional resources that players needed to acquire to craft advanced workbenches in their castle. This allowed them to forge the new weapons that came with the expansion, along with their upgrades.