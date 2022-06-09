The best headgear to equip in V Rising

A common trait of survival games is the various equipment that players can craft and wear, and V Rising shares this feature. In fact, equipment plays a significant role in V Rising. Donning bone armor or a fancy necklace increases players' overall gear score. To face off against the plethora of V Blood-carrying bosses in the game, like Vincent the Frostbringer, having a gear score close to their level is crucial.

V Rising has multiple slots for equipment: a cape, trinket slot, boots, legs, gloves, chest armor, and helmet. There are also weapon slots, but players can carry as many as they like, so long as they have the inventory for it. Armor also has several tiers, and Merciless Nightstalker armor is replaced by Hollowfang. These sets include a chest piece, leg armor, gloves, and boots.

Notice how helmets aren't included in a set? It is like this for every set in V Rising. That is because headgear cannot be crafted (excluding the Immortal King's Greathelm). Instead, headgear is a random drop or bought from merchants. And more importantly, headgear is entirely cosmetic.

V Rising: The best headgear to equip

Here is every headgear in the game and where to obtain it:

Boneguard Mask : Skeletons have a chance of dropping. Search coffins and sarcophagi, too.

: Skeletons have a chance of dropping. Search coffins and sarcophagi, too. Ashfolk Crown : Loot chests in Silverlight Hills or via fishing.

: Loot chests in Silverlight Hills or via fishing. Ashfolk Helmet : Purchase from Ottar the Merchant for 500 Silver.

: Purchase from Ottar the Merchant for 500 Silver. Bear Head : Purchase from Berk the Traveling Trader for 300 Silver.

: Purchase from Berk the Traveling Trader for 300 Silver. Bonet : Loot chests in Dunley Farmlands or via fishing.

: Loot chests in Dunley Farmlands or via fishing. Deer Head : Purchase from Berk the Traveling Trader for 300 Silver.

: Purchase from Berk the Traveling Trader for 300 Silver. Immortal King’s Greathelm : Obtained by purchasing Dracula’s Relic Pack DLC. Has to be crafted.

: Obtained by purchasing Dracula’s Relic Pack DLC. Has to be crafted. Undead General Helmet : Kill undead generals at the Church of the Damned or Haunted Iron Mine in Dunley Farmlands.

: Kill undead generals at the Church of the Damned or Haunted Iron Mine in Dunley Farmlands. Maid’s Cap : Loot chests in Farbane Woods or via fishing.

: Loot chests in Farbane Woods or via fishing. Maid’s Scarf : Loot chests in Farbane Woods or Dunley Farmlands or via fishing.

: Loot chests in Farbane Woods or Dunley Farmlands or via fishing. Militia Helmet : Kill militia fighters, loot chests, or go fishing.

: Kill militia fighters, loot chests, or go fishing. Necromancer's Mitre : Purchase from Gavyn the Shady Dealer for 200 Silver.

: Purchase from Gavyn the Shady Dealer for 200 Silver. Nightlurker Head : Drops from the Revelers located in Cursed Forest.

: Drops from the Revelers located in Cursed Forest. Paladin’s Helmet : Loot chests in Silverlight Hills or via fishing.

: Loot chests in Silverlight Hills or via fishing. Pilgrim’s Hat : Purchase from Gavyn the Shady Dealer for 200 Silver.

: Purchase from Gavyn the Shady Dealer for 200 Silver. Mitre : Purchase from Ottar the Merchant for 550 Silver.

: Purchase from Ottar the Merchant for 550 Silver. Rusted Helmet : Loot chests in Farbane Woods or Dunley Farmlands or go fishing.

: Loot chests in Farbane Woods or Dunley Farmlands or go fishing. Scarecrow Mask : Destroy scarecrows located in Dunley Farmlands.

: Destroy scarecrows located in Dunley Farmlands. Straw Hat : Loot chests or fish in Cursed Forest.

: Loot chests or fish in Cursed Forest. Top Hat : Loot chests in Cursed Forest or Silverlight Hills or go fishing.

: Loot chests in Cursed Forest or Silverlight Hills or go fishing. Vampire Hunter Headgear : Drops from Tristan the Vampire Hunter, a V Blood boss.

: Drops from Tristan the Vampire Hunter, a V Blood boss. Wolf Head : Purchase from Berk the Traveling Trader for 300 Silver.

: Purchase from Berk the Traveling Trader for 300 Silver. Footman’s Helmet : Loot chests in Dunley Farmlands or go fishing. Militia fighters have a chance of dropping one.

: Loot chests in Dunley Farmlands or go fishing. Militia fighters have a chance of dropping one. Knights Helmet : Possible reward for fishing.

: Possible reward for fishing. Razor Hood: Possible reward for fishing.

As to which one is the best, it essentially comes down to whatever fits players' sense of style. Headgear is there to add flair to players' immortal vampire in V Rising.

It's worth noting that nearly a dozen more helmets and hats are found in V Rising's game files. These have yet to be released, one of which is in Copper Helmet, and there's one for iron as well. It is unclear if Stunlock Studios plans to add stats to these helmets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far